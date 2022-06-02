Home Community Lieutenant Governor’s Community Spirit Award presented to We’koqma’q First Nation Community Lieutenant Governor’s Community Spirit Award presented to We’koqma’q First Nation By Mary Hankey - June 2, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Nova Scotia Lieutenant Governor Arthur J. LeBlanc (third from the left) and Elder Margaret Pelletier (second from the right) from We’kogma’q First Nation, begin to unveil the Community Spirit Award during the official presentation on May 28 the community centre in We’koqma’q. Photos by Mary HankeyThe Lieutenant Governor’s Community Spirit Award ceremony, at the community centre in We’koqma’q, started with a prayer by John William Cremo. First Nations We’koqma’qewiskwa Drummers performed the Honour Song during the Lieutenant Governor’s Community Spirit Award ceremony. Robert Bernard performed the Master of Ceremony duties for the Lieutenant Governor’s Community Spirit Award ceremony in We’koqma’q on May 28. Arthur J. LeBlanc, the Lieutenant Governor of Nova Scotia, and his wife, Patsy, congratulate We’kogma’q Chief Annie Bernard-Daisley on receiving the Community Spirit Award. Last year, Storm Gould filled a new position as Executive Director on the council in We’koqma’q. Gould completed the application for the Lieutenant Governor’s Community Spirit Award. Last month Jarvis Googoo became the first runner from We’koqma’q First Nation to compete and finish the Boston Marathon. During the Community Spirit Award ceremony, Goggo detailed how he carried We’koqma’q in his heart and mind when he was running. Following the Community Spirit Award presentation, Arthur J. LeBlanc, the Lieutenant Governor of Nova Scotia was presented with a woven basket from Elder Margaret Pelletier. Wearing her headdress for the first time at an event, Chief Annie Bernard-Daisley spoke proudly about the love, pride and dedication that envelopes We’koqma’q First Nation. Allan MacMaster, MLA for Inverness, stressed the importance of the Mi’kmaq language and the need to continue to honour the traditions and heritage for the youth of We’koqma’q.