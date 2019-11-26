Sports Strait Area Community Curling Club’s 2019 Cashspiel By Mary Hankey - November 26, 2019 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp The winners of Division A, sponsored by Strait Supplies, during the 2019 Cashspiel was Team Deagle with a 6–1 win over Team MacCuspic. The team members from the Bridgewater Curling Club were (from left) Ryan Sparey, Rob Philips, Jason Van Vonderen, and Nick Deagle. Photo by Mary Hankey The winners of Division A, sponsored by Strait Supplies, during the 2019 Cashspiel was Team Deagle with a 6–1 win over Team MacCuspic. The team members from the Bridgewater Curling Club were (from left) Ryan Sparey, Rob Philips, Jason Van Vonderen, and Nick Deagle. Photo by Mary HankeyThe runner-up of Division B, sponsored by the host club, was Team Cormier from the Schooner Curling Club. Team members were (from left) Gordon Cormier, Stephen Leslie, Chris Glibota, and Phil Edwards.Catherine Haley from Team Thompson, and Kyle Hamelin from CFB Halifax CC, watch the line on a rock coming down the ice during the Division C Final of the 2019 Cashspiel at the Strait Area Community Curling Club. Skip Donald MacCuspic along with Skip Nick Deagle , keep a close eye on play during the Division A final at the Strait Area Community Curling Club. Team Deagle from Bridgewater were the winners over host club Team MacCuspic at the 2019 Cashspiel.James Barr and Phil Redden from Team Sangster get ready to follow Peter Neily’s rock down the ice during the Division B final. They won over Team Comier with a score of 6 – 2 after six ends of play.Action in the A Final, during the 2019 Cashspiel at the Strait Area Community Curling Club, saw Team Deagle the victors over Team MacCuspic with a 6 – 1 win.Sponsored by B&N Distributors, the winner of Division C of the 2019 Cashspiel , was Team Thompson . The team members, from the Strait Area Community Curling Club, were (from left) Catherine Haley, Merenda Fitzgerald, and Barry Thompson, along with missing Blaise MacEachern.The runner-up of Division C in the 2019 Cashspiel, sponsored by B&N Distributors, was from the CFB Halifax Curling Club. The team members were (from left) Kyle Hamelin, Greg Ripley, and Sean Hatton.The winner of Division B, sponsored by the host club during the 2019 Cashspiel, was Team Sangster with a 6–2 win over Team Cormier. The team members from the Truro Curling Club were (from left)Wayne Sangster, Phil Redden, Peter Neily, and James Barr.Sponsored by Strait Supplies, the runners-up of Division A of the 2019 Cashspiel , was Team MacCuspic from the host club. The team members, from the Strait Area Community Curling Club, were (from left) Doug MacNeil, Mike McNamara, Tom Wagar, and Donald MacCuspic.