Traffic was back to normal on Jan. 16 after a severe storm battered Nova Scotia the previous day. The Canso Causeway was closed to high sided vehicles for several hours at the peak of the storm.
Photo by Mary Hankey
During the height of the storm on Jan. 14 and 15, traffic was escorted across the Canso Causeway. Spray from extreme winds over the Strait of Canso, along with cold temperatures, created ice sculptures along the Causeway.
Photo by Drake Lowthers
By Jan. 18 heaving rain and melting snow and ice caused flooding in parts of Antigonish, including Columbus Field.