Richmond wants to review vaccination policy

ARICHAT: Council will take another look at the municipal vaccination policy at the committee level.

During the regular monthly meeting on Jan. 24, Richmond Municipal Council failed to approve a vaccination policy, after the motion – which was moved by District 5 Councillor Brent Sampson – failed to receive a seconder, and could not proceed.

Since the motion did not go to a vote of council and was not formally defeated, Warden Amanda Mombourquette suggested bringing the policy back to the Municipal Bylaw and Policy Committee.

“There was nobody to second the motion, so it’s obviously more than one person with some concerns on the wording,” she told The Reporter. “I highly suspect that it does boil down to maybe some definitions; what does fully vaccinated mean, what are the exemptions, all of that type of thing.”

District 2 Councillor Michael Diggdon and District 1 Councillor Shawn Samson agreed with the warden’s suggestion.

“I have some concerns and questions surrounding the whole wording of it,” Samson told council.

Samson said he is not trying to take a stand for or against vaccinations, but said he doesn’t like the divide created by the debate.

“I’m here to represent everybody,” he told The Reporter. “It’s just matter of making sure that the solicitor answers the questions that council has to make sure that this adopted policy represents everything and everybody that needs to be represented.”

Noting he was surprised the policy did not move forward, Samson said he would be happy to have legal counsel “shed some light on some of our questions.”

“I want to make sure that my solicitor says, ‘you know what, if you guys put this policy in place, you have every right to do so, and when it comes to the employee’s rights, they have rights, but they also have to follow this policy,’” he told The Reporter. “I just want to make sure that when it comes to the legal side of it, that our council team is protected, and have every right to adopt this policy and move it forward.”

Of particular concern to Samson is how the policy would apply to new or prospective employees.

“A new employee would have to accept this policy on the conditions of getting employment,” he said. “Let’s say we had a potential employee that we wanted to interview that’s only partially vaccinated at the time during the interview process, but is going to be fully vaccinated when it comes to awarding the job. Do we interview this person because they’re only partially vaccinated, or do we say, ‘no, you’re not fully vaccinated, you’re not even getting an interview?’”

As a result of a notice of motion approved during the regular monthly meeting in December, the municipality tentatively approved a mandatory vaccination policy – with religious, medical, and Nova Scotia Human Rights Act exemptions – for municipal employees.

At the time, Samson had his objection to the policy noted by the warden.

“That’s the whole purpose of that two-step process, is to allow you some time to let the public know that’s the intent, receive some feedback, do some sober second thought, and make changes if you need to before it goes into a full policy,” Mombourquette told The Reporter.