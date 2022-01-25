HALIFAX: As a result of funding assistance from the federal government and partnerships with various groups, the province announced more land that will be protected.

The federal government’s Canada Nature Fund Target 1 Challenge fund will provide $1.5 million to the provincial government, conservation organizations, and other partners, according to a press release issued on Jan. 20. The province said it will use the federal funding to buy land to be protected.

Nova Scotia received $14.3 million in January 2020 from the Target 1 Challenge fund and used about $1.2 million to buy about 526 hectares (1,300 acres) of land, which will eventually become parts of nature reserves, wilderness areas, provincial parks or other protected areas. They said this includes 100 hectares (248 acres) in Forchu, and 23 hectares (58 acres) in Mulcuish Lake, both in Richmond County.

“Adjacent to the Forchu Coast Wilderness Area, these areas protect important coastal habitats which are important staging and nesting sites for shorebirds, waterfowl and seabirds,” spokesperson Erin Lynch wrote The Reporter via email. “Coastal areas are dynamic systems vulnerable to climate change and development pressures. Conserving these properties as wilderness areas provides space for tourism and outdoor recreation opportunities while helping to protect over 3 km of Atlantic shore, including headlands, coastal cliffs, tidal river, cobble and sand beaches, sand dunes, saltmarsh, bogs and coastal spruce/fir forest.”

The province said in Antigonish County, 60 hectares (148 acres) in Marshy Hope and 40 hectares (100 acres) in Glen Bard are also included.

“As part of the Highway 104, Sutherlands River to Antigonish twinning project, large and small wildlife crossings are being constructed,” Lynch wrote. “Crossings, along with fencing, can help wildlife safely move across highways and improve road safety as well. It’s important for natural habitat to be protected next to these crossings to help wildlife access crossings and re-orient themselves on the other side. Department of Natural Resources and Renewables purchased the adjoining land in this area, and wildlife connectivity is the primary conservation value of these properties.”

Photos by the Nova Scotia Department of Environment and Climate Change

The province said it will distribute the funding to: the Nova Scotia Nature Trust; the Nature Conservancy of Canada; Ducks Unlimited; Unama’ki Institute of Natural Resources; the Confederacy of Mainland Mi’kmaq; Sespite’tmnej Kmitkinu Conservancy; the Eskasoni Fish and Wildlife Commission; and the Municipality of the County of Cumberland for land protection projects.

“Through the Challenge Fund partnership, conservation organizations, the Mi’kmaq and governments are working together to protect more of the land and waters that Nova Scotians depend on and want protected,” said Tim Halman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change. “Our government has committed to protecting 20 per cent of our land and water by 2030.”

The Nova Scotia Nature Trust has a mandate to protect Nova Scotia’s outstanding natural legacy through conservation of privately owned land, the province noted.

“This top-up of federal funding for Nova Scotia through the Canada Nature Fund will help protect even more of our beloved natural spaces and species at risk,” Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Canada said.

The province added that the additional funding announced on Jan. 20, must be spent by March 31, 2023.

“Land conservation is critical in ensuring that the nature available to us today is there for future generations,” Bonnie Sutherland, Executive Director, Nova Scotia Nature Trust noted. “The Challenge Fund partnership demonstrates not only the province’s commitment to continue advancing nature conservation but also is a truly ground-breaking collaboration between all levels of government, communities, Mi’kmaw organizations and land trusts. Nature needs us all to move faster, and we’re honoured to be part of this initiative making that possible.”