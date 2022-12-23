Looking back over the decades and, indeed, centuries, it is amazing to observe the numerous family names that once were or are common in this area.

One of those names that still holds a place here is Kavanagh or Cavanaugh. Most people recognize the surname and invariably associate it with the St. Peter’s Cavanaghs, particularly the politicians who gained fame as the first and second Roman Catholics to sit in the Nova Scotia House of Assembly.

The Cavanaghs acquired property in Cape Breton, including Rocky Bay on Isle Madame. It is probable that the Irish prominence on Isle Madame and particularly in Rocky Bay was precipitated by the initiative of the Cavanaghs. It is difficult, however, to draw direct connections between the original family and the extended families in Richmond County and beyond.

Family 12

Daniel Kavanagh and Margaret Poirier, daughter Lena

Family 13 (1867)

Lena married on Feb. 10, 1907 at D’Escousse to Maxime Poirier, son of Joe Poirier and Dora Poirier. Their daughter was Arthemise

Family 14 (1895)

Arthemise was born on May 10, 1895 and died in 1983. She was married on Feb. 5, 1918 in D’Escousse to Thomas James Kehoe, born in 1895 and died in 1970, the son of Thomas Kehoe and A. McGrath. Their children were: Alice C. born July 18, 1935; Margaret A. born April 6, 1935; Arthur Ulysse born April 16, 1933; Joseph Bernard born Dec. 29, 1930; Daniel A. born December 1926; James G. born Aug. 5, 1925 died Nov. 16, 2001 age 76; Rita Anne born Aug. 5, 1925; Ernest William; Patrick born Nov. 17, 1922; Howard born Dec. 9, 1921; John A. born Oct. 3, 1919 died May 20, 2002 age 82; and Marie Eva born June 30, 1918

Family 15 (1821)

Edward Kavanagh married Euphemin L. Bonin on Jan. 15, 1841 at Arichat. Edward died in Halifax. Euphemin was born in 1821 and died in Boston. Their children were: Damien D. born Oct. 7, 1841; Edward died age 4 months Dec. 20, 1839; Marie born Jan. 4, 1838 and died March 12, 1904 at Boston; Adelina or Delvina born 1853 married Desire Grimes Jan. 15, 1872 at D”Escousse; Charles born 1881, died in D’Escousse in 1921; Laurence Henry born in 1854 married Flora Chevery and they had a daughter Agnes Caroline who died at the age of 2 on Feb. 28, 1881; Philomen born July 20, 1850; and Euphemin born July 20, 1850.

Another child Daniel Alexander born Oct. 18, 1839 and died in 1922, married Maria Poirier on Oct. 14, 1875 at D’Escousse, and she died on Jan. 1, 1880. They had two children.

Family 16

Alexander Elias was born on Aug. 5, 1876 and the other child was Marie Irma Emma born Dec. 6, 1879 and died in 1970 at D’Escousse.

Family 17

Daniel A. Kavanagh (son of Edward and Euphemin) married Marguerite Poirier on April 26, 1880 at D’Escousse. She was born in 1865 and died in 1930. Their children were: Charles born on Jan. 22, 1881; Charles Henry born Oct. 10, 1882; Artemise born on May 27, 1896 and died on Sept. 9, 1983; Alice May born on July 20, 1897; Adrienne born on May 10, 1899; John N. died on June 8, 1901; Joseph died on May 22, 1898; Mable died on Dec. 23, 1897; Alexander died Jan. 19, 1894; Edward died on June 11, 1891; Anne W. died on June 13, 1891; Lesandrine was born on Feb. 14, 1893; Lena born on Dec. 20, 1899 and married Maxime Poirier; Abbie born on Jan. 31, 1892; Daniel born on Sept. 24, 1890; Wilfred born on Nov. 19, 1887; Angeline born 1885 and died 1985 Cap la Ronde; and Eleanor who married Maxime Poirier