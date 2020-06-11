Suspect charged with abusing teens appears in court

GUYSBOROUGH COUNTY: A Guysborough County man facing 24 sex-related charges was in court earlier this week for a show cause hearing.

Following a complaint made to Sherbrooke RCMP in May, their investigation involving a 49-year-old Country Harbour resident resulted in charges in relation to three victims, including two people in their teens.

He has been charged with 24 sexual offences which include: sexual interference; unlawful confinement; sexual assault; assault; administering a noxious substance; voyeurism; and uttering threats.

The offences are alleged to have occurred between 1999 and 2018.

The suspect was arrested on May 29 and remanded into custody.

During a hearing by video on June 1 in Antigonish, the case was adjourned for a bail hearing on June 8 to allow the defence more time to review the evidence and speak with their client.

During a hearing on June 8, bail was denied to the accused and he is scheduled to appear before Antigonish Provincial Court on July 15 for an election and plea.

Also during the hearing, the court granted the crown’s request to add more victims to the remand warrant and the court granted the crown’s request for a publication ban on any information which could identify the complainants.

Investigators have identified three victims to date, however they are aware that there are additional victims who have not yet come forward. Anyone who feels they could be a victim, or has concerns about someone else who could be a victim, is encouraged to contact Guysborough District RCMP by calling (902) 533-3801.