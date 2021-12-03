Long lost surnames

Looking back over the decades and, indeed, centuries, it is amazing to observe the numerous family names that once were common in this area. One of those names that no longer holds a place here is Kelly.

Family 6: 1829

Generation 1: Martin Kelly died age 10 years June 13

Family 7: 1873

Generation 1: John Kelly born circa 1873. There was a John Kelly from Rocky Bay who was married at age 28 to Jessie MacLeod at Gloucester, Massachusetts on Oct. 2, 1900. She was 23 years of age.

Generation 2: Fred Vincent born 1893, died 1966 age 73, married June 20, 1912 or 1915 at Arichat to Mary Elizabeth Lillian Malzard (Frances Malzard – Joseph Matheson).

Generation 3: Charlie, Frank, William

Family 8

Generation 1: Norman Kelly was married in West Arichat/Martinique to Victoire A. Paon. She was born Sept. 23, 1898 and she died in Halifax. There were two children:

Generation 2: Marie Violette was baptized on June 5, 1919 at West Arichat, and she died Oct. 1996. She married Henry Arthur Gediou/Giroux on Nov. 27, 1943 at Halifax. He was born on Jan. 26, 1917 at Coneston, Ontario and died Feb. 2, 1997.

Generation 2: Kathleen: born March 27, 1921; died Nov. 17, 1981. She married Clarence Edgar Seabrook at Halifax on June 24, 1944. They adopted a child.

Generation 3: Shirley (Seabrook), born April 19, 1951. She married Jack Hibbs in 1977, and he was born in 1947.

Possible godparents: Wilfred Kelly and Laura Paon

Generation 2: Nancy Karen born Feb. 28, 1945. She married Raymond Maxwell Oct. 5, 1968.

Generation 2: Marilyn Victoria born Dec. 30, 1953 at Halifax.

Generation 2: Rosalie E. born Aug. 27, 1956 at Halifax

Family 9: 1906

Generation 1: Roy Howard Kelly born 1906, died in Halifax in 1973, he married Juliette May Landry on May 13, 1928 in Petit de Grat. She died in December, 1968 age 67.

Generation 2: Delima born June 8, 1931 died Dec. 9, 1998 age 67 in Halifax, buried in Arichat

Family 10

Generation 1: Raymond T. Kelly died in Petit de Grat on June 21, 1973

Family 11: 1912

Generation 1: John Kelly married Mary Walsh

Generation 2: Gerald Joseph married Clarisse Theriault on Aug. 11, 1952 at West Arichat. She was the daughter of Pierre Theriault and Catherine LeBlanc.

Family 12: 1922

Generation 1: Laurence Kelly married Mary Corinne Dore. She was born in Janvrins Island, the daughter of John Peter Dore and Bertha DeCoste. Mary Corinne died on July 27, 2002 and had two sisters Alice and Eva.

Mary Corinne and Laurence had three sons:

Generation 2: Granville (“Bullet”) married Joan

Generation 2: Kenneth married Jeannette

Generation 2: Carl (“Soupy”) married Pat

Family 13: 1925

Generation 1: Herman Kelly was married on April 26, 1945 at Brugge, Belgium to Raymonda De Colunve. They were Flemish and landed at Pier 21 in 1946. There was one child:

Generation 2: Anna Marie York

Family 14

Generation 1: William Paul Kelly married Audrey Ann Claire Landry (born Oct. 23, 1934) on June 25, 1960 at East Boston.