Tales of a Tartan Heart

PORT HOOD: During an era of face masks and social distancing, Donelda MacDonnell’s collection of short stories, The Weaving of My Tartan Heart, offers readers a chance to return to less complicated times.

And the author couldn’t be happier about that.

“I’ve mailed the book to people all across Canada, British Columbia to Newfoundland and PEI, and people get back to me and say a couple of things,” MacDonnell said. “They say they feel like they’re right in the story, so I guess that’s a big compliment. The other thing they say is that, now that the world has gone mad, it takes them back to a time when we didn’t know how lucky we were.”

Released by FriesenPress last August, the book is a collection of stories detailing events from MacDonnell’s life. The tales ought to be relatable to anyone from a small community in rural Nova Scotia.

Indeed, not only are short stories found in the pages of The Weaving of My Tartan Heart, but poetry also makes an appearance, as well as a recipe for Cape Breton Oat Cakes and a prayer to Saint Michael.

The book is dedicated to MacDonnell’s good friend, Joan Campbell Ferguson, who served as a “gentle nag” when it came to encouraging the writer.

“I didn’t decide to write a book,” MacDonnell said. “I very reluctantly agreed to publish stories I had written, and the reason I did that was that I had a friend who had surgery and was recuperating.

“While recuperating, she’d ask if I’d written anything lately. I’d send her something and she’d say, oh, you have to put these in a book. That’s not really me; I prefer to be behind the scenes. But she kept up the pressure, and then COVID hit.”

With the arrival of the pandemic, MacDonnell saw social media feeds explode with musicians offering their skills digitally. Considering so much creativity was being presented online, the Port Hooder decided to make some offerings of her own.

“I put a story on Facebook about my mother making a coat for me back in the 50s,” she said. “The response was overwhelming. Everyone kept saying put another one on Facebook or write a book.”

The buzz surrounding MacDonnell’s writing resulted in her work catching the attention of folks in the publishing industry. Pretty soon, she was fielding offers.

“The algorithms picked up the word ‘publishing,’ and before too long, I was bombarded with offers from publishing companies. I was like, what the hell did I do?”

With FriesenPress committed to the book, MacDonnell began compiling her stories. It wasn’t an easy task, considering so much editing and formatting is done by computer nowadays.

“I have to mention my cousin Marey,” MacDonnell said. “The publisher loved the stories, but they sent me an email telling me they needed things formatted and filed, and I told them I had no idea what they were talking about.

“It was a language I didn’t understand.”

Cousin Marey ended up helping with computer matters, the writer said, when it came to editing and formatting the book.

“She was all the way out in B.C., but I called her in,” MacDonnell said. “She helped me so much.”

Also offering assistance was another cousin of MacDonnell who made quite an impact on social media over the last year and a half, Mary Janet MacDonald.

MacDonald is the creator and host of the extremely popular “Tunes and Wooden Spoons” web series, a Facebook Live show that, every Sunday, offers baking and cooking tips straight from MacDonald’s kitchen. The show also offers local musicians, artists, and writers the opportunity to chat with the host. Just after the release of The Weaving of My Tartan Heart, the author visited with Mary Janet.

While doing promotion for her own book, Tunes and Wooden Spoons: Recipes From a Cape Breton Kitchen, MacDonald appeared in a CBC Radio interview where she spoke glowingly of MacDonnell’s book.

That mention paved the way for MacDonnell to have her own sit-down with Wendy Bergfeldt, host of CBC Radio’s Mainstreet Cape Breton.

While mainstream media is focusing on The Weaving of My Tartan Heart, the book is also garnering attention of local critics who are happy to share their reviews of the collection. One of those people is Carole Chisholm, a retired English teacher from Mabou Consolidated School.

“A book of nostalgic short stories, nostalgic for how life was… and perhaps could still be… in Cape Breton,” she said in relation to the text. “It’s a delightful read by an artistically gifted person. (Donelda) is a known visual artist, a seamstress, a doll-maker and a weaver, whose skills are highly valued by her community.

“This collection appears to be the next page in the current chapter of her life, where we find her writing with the same skill she applied to earlier arts and crafts.

“She is very close to the hearts of her characters in these well-told tales. Write on Donelda.”

Also offering a plug for the book is Beth Ryan, who speaks glowingly of MacDonnell’s poetry and prose.

“Donelda has always been a very, very creative person, a wonderful cook, and a great story teller, and this book reminds me just how good she is,” Ryan said.

Also willing to give a commentary on the quality of MacDonnell’s writing is legendary local storyteller, Little Collie MacDonnell. Anyone from Port Hood or the surrounding communities can attest to the skill with which MacDonnell phrased his stories and, though he’s no longer with us, he offered commentary on Donelda’s tales years ago, before they were officially compiled and released.

“Anybody could do it, but only a Weaver did!” he was quoted as saying.

The author said she’s very appreciative of all the good words she’s had floated her way, regarding The Weaving of My Tartan Heart. Knowing that readers are enjoying her tales means the world to her, she said.

For anyone wanting a copy of The Weaving of My Tartan Heart, MacDonnell can be contacted at 902-787-2788. She can also be reached via Facebook and, she said, she’s more than willing to have locals and friends drop by her house to pick up their very own copy.