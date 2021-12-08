CANSO: The company looking to build a rocket launch site just outside of Canso announced that they have secured their first payload service provider.

On Nov. 19 at the Halifax International Security Forum, where a key focus this year was the global space sector, Maritime Launch Services (MLS) and Nanoracks announced an agreement to launch payloads onboard a Cyclone-4M by 2023. This will be the inaugural flight for Canada’s first commercial spaceport, to be located outside Canso and dubbed Spaceport Nova Scotia.

Steve Matier, president and CEO of MLS, indicated the announcement is an important step in the growing commercial space sector in Canada.

“We are incredibly proud to be collaborating with Nanoracks, an innovative company with over a decade of experience in the commercial space sector. For Canada’s first launch to space, we could not have selected a better partner,” Matier said. “Nanoracks is a champion for the Canadian space sector and has an ongoing relationship with the Canadian Space Agency to deploy Canadian satellites. We are thrilled that the Government of Canada, Province of Nova Scotia, and the Municipality of the District of Guysborough are here with us to mark this occasion, and we are grateful for their continued commitment to support the commercial aerospace sector.”

He indicated the backbone of the commercial space industry is the ability to launch satellites into orbit where service providers want them and when they want them.

“That’s really the recipe that I think we’ve brought together here,” Matier said. “Spaceport Nova Scotia offers the best (geographical) location in North America. It’s really hard to understate how important the location matters to our new industry and where they’re going with commercial space launch.”

Nanoracks, a Voyager Space company and the leading commercial payload provider to the International Space Station (ISS), will serve as MLS’s first client when Spaceport Nova Scotia’s operations go live in 2023.

For this inaugural mission, Nanoracks will deploy customer SmallSats and host spacecraft technology demonstrations.

President of International and Space Stations, Voyager Space, and co-founder of Nanoracks Jeffrey Manber said this is an important moment and his team is excited to partner with MLS to accelerate the growing space ecosystem in Canada.

“Spaceport Nova Scotia represents a globally competitive location for launch, while the Cyclone-4M is a descendant of perhaps the most reliable launch vehicle ever built. Our work with CSA has shown us the breadth of expertise and interest across the country,” Manber said. “This mission with Maritime Launch will provide an opportunity for Canadian companies and universities to access orbit onboard a domestic launch vehicle, developing key technologies while showing the value of international partnerships.”

He advised the technology demonstration payload, called the mission extension kit, will allow the second stage of the rocket to stay in orbit longer.

“So it doesn’t become a piece of space junk,” Manber said. “And it can be re-used in an efficient manner.”

The Cyclone-4M launch vehicle, which will be used during the first launch from Spaceport Nova Scotia, is developed and manufactured by the Ukraine-based companies Yuzhnoye SDO and Yuzhmash.

According to information provided by MLS, these companies are proven leaders in the aerospace industry with over 65 years of experience with 877 successful launches to date.

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser, who is also the federal minister of immigration, refugees and citizenship said what excites him about the project is the impact it’s going to have on rural Nova Scotia.

“Don’t let anyone ever tell you that just because you come from a small community, you can’t do big things,” Fraser said. “I saw the opportunity this was going to have to create jobs in the short term and potentially inspire a generation of people to pursue new career opportunities.”

In addition to signing a contract with Nanoracks for their inaugural launch, MLS also signed a Letter of Intent to launch with the Nova Scotia-based GALAXIA Mission Systems, an aerospace company that will deploy small satellites aboard Spaceport Nova Scotia’s first flight.

Furthermore, MLS also unveiled preliminary designs for their Launch Control Centre (LCC), which is a facility on site that will manage all launch activities, including the deployment and initial control of satellites launched from Spaceport Nova Scotia.

Designed by Architecture49, the LCC will include a visitor and educational centre to showcase Nova Scotia’s diverse culture and environment and will provide a space accessible to students to discover the science of space and explore career opportunities in the sector.

The LCC will welcome students, tourists, and community members to learn about space, opportunities in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) related education, as well as exciting advancements within the aerospace sector.

On Dec. 1, MLS announced the creation of Maritime Launch USA Inc., a wholly-owned American subsidiary of the Canadian-owned and operated MLS, to be led by space industry veteran Robert Feierbach, who will lead the operations from its Washington, D.C. office.

“Maritime Launch is proud to expand into the private and public sector markets in the United States with Robert Feierbach joining our team,” Matier said in a release. “The commercial space sector is rapidly growing, and we are excited to provide our expertise to the United States, helping clients and satellite developers orbit their payloads from the most flexible and competitive polar and sun-synchronous orbit launch location in North America.”

Over the past 25 years, Feierbach has held senior leadership positions in technologies and services for space and aerospace firms across the United States and Europe, including SpaceX, Space Systems Loral, SES Global, Eutelsat, and Echostar.

“I am thrilled to join the Maritime Launch team,” Feierbach said. “Maritime Launch USA will support the growing needs of the United States’ commercial and government space sectors in the crucial three to five ton medium payload category. We will connect clients across the U.S. with Spaceport Nova Scotia, and its initial launch services using the highly-proven Cyclone-4M launch vehicle.”