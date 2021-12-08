Province deems StFX cases an ‘outbreak’

ANTIGONISH: On top of the cases confirmed last night, the province has identified another nine cases, bringing the total number of cases connected to StFX University to 21.

Today Nova Scotia Public Health reported what they are calling an “outbreak” at StFX and said it is working with the university to prevent further spread.

In Facebook post made last night, StFX President Andy Hakin said the university was informed by Nova Scotia Public Health that 12 members of its campus community received positive PCR test results and are experiencing “mild symptoms.”

The province reported 14 new cases in the Eastern Zone, and noted that the 21 cases includes the 12 cases announced by the university yesterday. Since some cases came in after the cut-off for reporting, the province said they will be included in Thursday’s case and COVID-19 data dashboard updates.

Hakin said support services, such as academic help, and assistance with items like groceries, are in place for those required to isolate.

“More cases are expected in the coming days as the public health investigation continues and others are tested,” the post reads.

Hakin said StFX officials met recently with public health.

“Public health has reinforced there is no current rationale to interrupt our operational plans regarding offering in-person exams,” the post reads. “In fact, it was noted that, in conjunction with mask-wearing, exam settings are typically a lower risk environment, due to physical spacing and limited interaction.”

The StFX President said the university will continue to work with public health.

“While we know that news of these new cases will cause anxiety, please be assured that university officials continue to work closely with public health to monitor the overall status of the outbreak and receive their input and recommendations,” the Facebook post states.

Last night, public health confirmed potential exposures to COVID-19 at locations in Antigonish.

Public health said those who had “close contact” with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19) would be among those at the Candid Brewing Company (at 88 College Street in Antigonish) on Dec. 2 between 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. They said anyone exposed to the virus at this location on that date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 16.

Public said this also includes those at Piper’s Pub (at 33 College Street in Antigonish) between 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 1 and 2:30 a.m. on Dec. 2., and from 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 4 to 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 5. They said those at this location on that date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 19.

Public health also confirmed a potential exposure of “minimal risk” at the Pita Pit (44 James Street, Antigonish) on Dec. 4 between 1 p.m. and 2:45 p.m. They said anyone exposed at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 18.

Public health said this includes Gabrieau’s Bistro (at 350 Main Street, Antigonish) on Dec. 4 between 7:45 p.m. and 10:15 p.m. Anyone exposed at this location on that date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 18, they noted.

There was an exposure of minimal risk at Boston Pizza (133 Church Street, Antigonish) on Dec. 4 between 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Dec. 5 between 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m., public health said, noting that anyone exposed at this location on that date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 19.

Also on the list is Justamere Café & Bakery (137 Church Street, Antigonish) on Dec. 4 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., and Dec. 5 between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., according public health. They said anyone exposed at this location on that date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 19.

All potential exposure notifications are listed at: http://www.nshealth.ca/covid-exposures.