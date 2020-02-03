Miners edge Pirates in battle for second place

PORT HAWKESBURY: After trailing at the end of 40 minutes, the Junior Pirates popped three goals in the early going of the third period to tie the Glace Bay Miners last Friday night, but the visiting Miners fought back to earn the two points.

“I thought it was a pretty good battle by us for the most part,” said Pirate coach Taylor Lambke. “In the second, we made some mistakes and they capitalized on them, of course, but we can tighten that up. For the most part, I thought our compete level was where it needed to be.”

The Glace Bay Miners skated to a 6-4 win, and they remain three points above the Pirates for second place in the Nova Scotia Junior Hockey League’s Sid Rowe Division.

Pirate Austin Woodland lays the shoulder to Miner Dylan Morley.

Pirate Ty Tracey and Miner Cameron Yates go into the corner in the early going of last Friday’s Junior game.

Hunter Florance makes a stop for the Pirates as Cullen MacEachern helps on the defensive side.

Pirate Jason Johnson shadows Miner Dylan Morley.

The Miners came out hard in the first period, managing to outshoot the Strait 20-7. The end of the first period saw the visitors leading by a goal, thanks to Dylan Morley and the Miners pressing hard at Pirate Hunter Forance’s crease.

The Pirates managed to outshoot the visitors 9-7 in the second, but Glace Bay had better chances leading to a 4-1 lead at the end of 40 minutes. Daniel Reid, Josh MacKay, and Cameron Yates (shorthanded) all scored for Glace Bay, with Joshua MacMillan (from Brandon Dauphinee and Jacob Keagan) scoring for the Pirate cause.

The third period, where the Pirates outshot the Miners 13-10, saw the Strait tie things up at 4-4, all inside the first seven minutes. However, Miner Mitchell Johnston had the game winner at 7:49. Reid had an insurance goal with 6:48 left on the clock.

Scoring in the third for the Pirates were Avery Warner (from Keagan and Josh Foster), Cullen MacEachern (unassisted), and Dauphinee (unassisted).

The game leaves the Pirates at 16-8-1-2, three points shy of the Miners at 18-6-1-1. With five games left for the Strait and six for the Miners, the Pirates still have a chance of overtaking Glace Bay for second.

Former Inverness Ravens backstop Hunter Forance has been a great addition to the Junior Pirates lineup this season.

In terms of those remaining games, Cumberland County will be in town this Friday for a 7:30 p.m. start against the Strait.

The Pirates have two more games against the Blues (4-17-1-0), who’ve struggled this season. With that, the Pirates will also play the Eskasoni Eagles (8-16-1-0) and the always tough Miners.

When asked if the Strait will be working on anything specific during their final games, Lambke said eliminating turnovers and mental mistakes will be part of the approach.

“We lost 6-4, but it wasn’t for lack of effort,” he said. “It was just lack of execution. We’re going to work on some things at practice, puck management, and making sure everyone is on the same page. We’ll also work on tightening up defensively and helping our goalies out.”