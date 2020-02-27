Teen involved in altercation at school pleads guilty

ANTIGONISH: One of the two teenagers arrested in relation to a hold-and-secure at a local high school has entered a pair of guilty pleas.

RCMP say officers responded to a call of an altercation between three young people at Dr. J.H. Gillis Regional High School in Antigonish on November 20, 2019. They say the male victim, who sustained minor injuries, was assaulted by two other youths.

In a letter to parents and guardians, school officials indicated a hold-and-secure procedure was in place for roughly 15-minutes during the altercation.

A 17-year-old and a 14-year-old – both males from Antigonish County, who can’t be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act – were arrested and charged with assault. The 17-year-old also faces a breach charge.

The boys, who were released on conditions to have no contact with the victim, had election-and-plea hearings in Antigonish Youth Court on February 26.

The 17-year-old pleaded guilty to both his charges and was sentenced to eight-months probation, while the 14-year-old had his case adjourned until March 4.

