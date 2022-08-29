Testimony from top Mountie further undermines trust in RCMP

TRURO: Observers say testimony from Canada’s top Mountie at last week’s public hearings probing April 2020’s mass shooting did little to inspire confidence that the RCMP will adopt meaningful reforms to help grapple with a similar tragedy.

RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki told the inquiry that no reforms have been implemented since the massacre and that she opted not to launch an internal inquiry to examine the many missteps by Mounties as they faced the worst shooting rampage in modern Canadian history.

Offering the explanation that her job is to see issues at the “10,000-foot level,” Lucki couldn’t offer examples of the RCMP’s progress on the implementation of 64 recommendations following 2014’s killing of three Mounties in Moncton or on the 2021 RCMP watchdog report on Canadian police discrimination against the family of slain Indigenous man Colten Boushie.

Josh Bryson, a lawyer at the hearings who’s representing family members of two people killed, asked Lucki why RCMP officers failed to follow national policies on securing crime scenes – the kind of issue flagged in the Moncton and Boushie reports.

He noted that there was an 18-hour delay before officers found the bodies of Peter and Joy Bond, who were killed in their Portapique home by the gunman disguised as a Mountie and driving a replica police cruisier.

Lucki said Bryson raised “many good points” and wondered if national policies had failed to trickle down to rank-and-file officers.

Critics said the testimony was a disappointment and highlights RCMP’s inertia when it comes to reform.

“In 28 months, they haven’t made any changes,” Christian Leuprecht, a policing expert with the Royal Military College of Canada and Queen’s University, said in an interview. “To some extent, it makes sense to wait for the outcome of the commission. At the same time, some of the shortcomings were so egregious that you would think that some changes would have been made. It shows that institutional learning is not an RCMP strength.”

Wayne MacKay, professor emeritus at Dalhousie University’s Schulich School of Law, said Lucki’s testimony wasn’t encouraging about the prospect for real and significant change.

“Especially from the point of view of the victims’ families, they are definitely looking for accountability for things that went wrong and, in some way, may have contributed to the tragedy,” he said.

MacKay added that even Lucki’s apology at the end of her two days of testimony seemed half-hearted. “She did, towards the end, offer a kind of apology – I use the term loosely – saying they did not live up to their expectations,” he said. “It struck me that the implication was that maybe expectations were too high. She didn’t say that. But phrasing it the way she did … she didn’t vow to do better.”

The default solution to fix the RCMP’s woes might be to fire Lucki.

MacKay and Leuprecht said ousting the commissioner isn’t the answer and might only end up with the force continuing to ignore its shortcomings.

Leuprecht said the RCMP is “weaving a narrative” that a lack of funding is the problem.

“The RCMP has many problems. Money is not it,” said the Kingston-based professor, who wrote an in-depth report on the Mounties a few years ago for the Macdonald-Laurier Institute. “What’s wrong is the current structure is not workable … What the commissioner’s testimony reflects is not intentional negligence, but it’s more like benign neglect in the sense that the urgent always overtakes the important. There are so many problems in the organization that there’s simply no bandwidth, even two years later.”

In the military, the normal response would be to do a full report on what went well, what didn’t go as planned, what wasn’t anticipated, what needs to be done differently, then follow that up with an action plan for what needs to change and a strategic plan for how to effect the change, he said.

“It’s fantastic that, 28 months later, that does not seem to exist in the RCMP. We actually have to get other people to do the work for them. That the RCMP won’t do it internally and instead of waiting for a commission to deliver suggests institutional dysfunction.”

Leuprecht said he doesn’t believe the RCMP has the ability to reform and that regions, such as the Maritimes, should form their own police forces instead of contracting the Mounties.

“One of the consequences of (Lucki’s) testimony for me is the current contract policing model in the Maritimes is not delivering adequate and effective policing,” he said. “I’m not sure the problems within the RCMP are fixable within the current model of the RCMP. The fix is going to be, we need to get the RCMP out of contract policing.”

Mass casualty sidebar

With an unwieldly amount of information to consider, the commission investigating April 2020’s mass shooting and arson rampage has asked for an extra five months to write a final report.

The provincial and federal governments approved the request, and the deadline was bumped to March 31 from Nov. 1.

The report, with sweeping recommendations on how to improve safety and how to grapple with a similar tragedy, will be filed nearly three years after a gunman disguised as a Mountie and driving a mock police cruiser killed 22 people, including a pregnant woman and an RCMP officer.

Barbara McLean, investigations director with the independent Mass Casualty Commission, said in an emailed statement that no request for additional funding to accommodate the extension was requested.

The federal and provincial government have committed up to $47.5-million for the independent probe.

McLean said the budget reflects the costs of running a joint federal and provincial inquiry with a broad national policy scope and mandate with many participants. Of the 61 participants, 45 receive public funding, including legal representation, she said.

The commission has 60 staff, a number that will decline at the end of September when the public hearings end.

The commission blamed the final report delay on a number of factors, including the broad mandate and tight deadline, COVID-19 restrictions, the erratic disclosure of tens of thousands of documents.

Wayne McKay, a professor emeritus with Dalhousie University’s Schulich School of Law, said the request isn’t surprising given the magnitude of the task and tight deadline.

“It’s more important to do it well than to do it quickly,” he said. “It is a very important and significant inquiry, not just in Nova Scotian history, but in Canadian history. It’s important that it produce tangible results that make society safer and improves the responses to these kinds of tragedies.”