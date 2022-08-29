ANTIGONISH: The Minister responsible for the Office of Addictions and Mental Health says the expansion on urgent mental health care into rural communities is a significant step forward for Nova Scotia.

Brian Comer advised the province is expanding access in rural communities to urgent mental health and addictions care with an initiative that provides people attending rural emergency departments for urgent mental health care the option to receive a virtual mental health and addictions urgent care assessment.

The minister indicated the Rural Access to Urgent Care initiative was piloted in September 2021 at the Cape Breton Regional Hospital and then subsequently at St. Martha’s Regional Hospital in Antigonish in March 2022.

“Things aren’t perfect. I know that for certain and I know our government acknowledges that as well. There is no one-size-fits-all when it comes to mental health and addictions concerns,” Comer said. “Having a variety of supports and services makes it possible to improve access and ensure people receive care that best meets their needs. Initiatives like this also help the health system by alleviating pressures on access and flow and reliance on emergency health services.”

Previously, a person seeking urgent mental health care had to present to a rural emergency department and then be transferred to a regional site to receive services.

The Rural Access to Urgent Care initiative allows assessments to be conducted virtually, which reduces wait times, improves access and eliminates travel to other regions.

“For those experiencing an urgent mental health issue, the new virtual option allows the individual to get timely access in the community where they live,” Comer said. “It helps reduce the burden of travel, connects them to care based on individual needs and puts them in the best position to begin healing on their journey to recovery.”

Intake and Urgent Care Service Manager Chris Bourque, with the Mental Health and Addictions Program of Nova Scotia Health advised during the assessments, a health care professional works with a person and their family or loved ones to understand their needs and then, if required, helps stabilize them while making a plan of care involving their clinician or a mental health treatment program.

The initiative is a partnership between Nova Scotia Health’s Mental Health and Addictions Program, Virtual Care-IMIT, Nova Scotia Health’s information technology management team, and emergency departments.

“This initiative gives people seeking urgent mental health care though rural emergency departments an option to receive a mental health assessment on an emergent basis directly from their community using a virtual platform,” Bourque said. “People experiencing urgent mental health concerns visiting a rural emergency department and accessing this service, they can expect to be triaged, registered, and then seen by a nurse or department physician.”

If a person, in consultation with the physician is determined to need mental health support, he said, they request a consult to the mental health and addictions urgent care team.

From there, the urgent care team works with the emergency department physician to explain the process to help arrange a virtual care assessment to be completed over Zoom for Healthcare, a secure, web-based virtual care video conferencing platform.

“The person would be located in a private room and would be able to be accompanied by friends or family while this takes place, with the emergency department physician and nursing staff supporting the call when needed,” Bourque said. “Through this virtual assessment, a plan is implemented to help support the person’s needs. If a person is assessed of needed admission to an inpatient mental health and addictions unit, their admission would be coordinated to a regional hospital as close to their location as possible.”

The goal with the initiative is to add an additional option of care, he said, and to work with the person and their family to identify what best practice and evidence-informed response will meet their needs.

The Cape Breton Regional Hospital team provides support to hospitals in Baddeck, Chéticamp, Inverness and Neils Harbour, while St. Martha’s Regional Hospital provides service to Canso, Guysborough, Sherbrooke and Strait Richmond hospitals.

Work is underway to expand the program to the western region of the province, including the Annapolis Valley and South Shore, this fall.

“I’m proud on a number of levels, first and foremost, that we’ve been able to improve access of care for our clients,” Bourque said. “The other really great thing to be proud of, is that we’ve been able to implement this with no additional funding. We’ve been able to implement this with the existing infrastructure and teams in place.”

People experiencing a mental health or addictions crisis can call the provincial Mental Health and Addictions Crisis Line, which is available 24/7 to individuals or people concerned about them; the toll-free number is 1-888-429-8167.