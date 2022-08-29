PETIT DE GRAT: The Petit de Grat Red Caps had their backs against the wall in the Richmond Amateur Baseball Association (RABA) playoff tournament last weekend but pulled out four straight wins to claim their third consecutive title.

The wins came on the strength of the Red Caps offense which scored 61 runs in those four games.

“The bats came alive in those final games. We were solid; even the young kids,” Petit de Grat Manager Richard Boudreau told The Reporter. “It was a complete team effort.”

Petit de Grat lost their first game of the playoffs 7-6 to the Little Anse Hawks in a Friday night thriller.

For the Hawks, Dylan David pitched a complete game and catcher Brandon Boudreau hit a three-run homerun in the fifth inning to get their team off to a good start in the tournament before losing twice the next day.

“We had a tough game. It was a good game with Little Anse. We had one bad inning; we had three unearned runs and we ended up losing. We had a chance in the bottom (of the seventh inning) but Little Anse is a tough team,” the manager noted. “It’s a real disadvantage when you lose the first game because you have to win four games.”

The Red Caps improved to 1-1 in the playoffs beating the St. Peter’s Royals 13-7 on Saturday as shortstop Maurice Boudreau had two hits, two RBI, and three runs scored.

St. Peter’s earned their way into the tournament with a 1-0 win over the Isle Madame Mariners on Aug. 22, thanks to a shutout by pitcher Cooper Fraser.

Petit de Grat got their revenge on Little Anse later in the day on Aug. 27 beating them 18-4 as Ben Janes had two hits, scored twice, and batted in three.

Meanwhile, Port Hawkesbury won their first game of the tournament 13-1 over St. Peter’s on Friday night, then beat Little Anse 6-1 the next day in a game where the score was tied 1-1 into the sixth inning before the Port Hawkesbury bats got going.

With a 2-0 record, the Bucs only had to win once on Sunday to take their first ever RABA championship but lost the first game 17-4 in five innings (thanks to the 10-run mercy rule), then 13-6 in the second.

In the first game on Aug. 28, Red Cap Bryden Boudreau hit a three-run shot in the fourth inning, and catcher Warren Olsen had three hits, three RBI, and two runs scored.

“Port Hawkesbury got a bad break in the first game. An error caused 10 runs, and then you’re down 10-0,” the manager noted. “It’s hard to come back but that’s baseball.”

In the second game, Olsen hit a grand slam in the fourth inning, while Maurice Boudreau knocked a solo homerun, as well as a double, while scoring four times, and he recorded an RBI and a stolen base. Callum Boudreau hit a three-run homerun, added a single, scored twice, and had four RBI.

The Red Caps manager said his team’s first inning and six-run fourth inning were the big moments in the final game of the RABA season.

“When they scored three and we came back and scored three, I think that was a big turning point for us,” Boudreau said. “We answered back and we got a couple more the next inning.”

Because the 2020 RABA season cancelled, this was the Red Caps’ third title in four years as they won in 2019 and again in 2021.

In addition to big hits from Bryden Boudreau, Maurice Boudreau, and Callum Boudreau, the manager said younger players like Kyle Jollymore, Satya Boudreau, Ben Janes, and Dawson LeBlanc also contributed.

“I’m very pleased with the way we came back,” Boudreau added. “We didn’t make many errors; that’s the key. And we didn’t walk too many at least that gives your defense a chance to make the plays. I’m quite pleased with the final.”