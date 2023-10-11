Home Community The intergenerational cost of the residential school system Community The intergenerational cost of the residential school system By Drake Lowthers - October 11, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Photo contributed. Jocelyn Marshall of Membertou and her late grandmother Elizabeth LaPorte, a survivor of the residential school in Shubenacadie. "I never knew she was a survivor until I was in my 20s. It was her way of suppressing those memories. She didn't want us to feel her pain." Sign up for a monthly subscription. Just $4.99! Want to stay informed daily? Subscribe to The Reporter Newsletter and receive (up to) one email per day with all news updates, right to your inbox! Log In Register