The Local Jerk coming to Isle Madame

ARICHAT: The Local Jerk is now in Arichat.

The owners of La Goélette à Pépé Café opened a brand new micro processing facility in their building on the High Road in Richmond County’s shire town.

In a Facebook post two weeks ago after their brand appeared on their building, owner Lisa Boudreau said she was “super excited” to embark on the new adventure.

“People seem excited, we have a lot of people coming in asking when they’ll be able to taste products,” Boudreau noted. “That’s always promising for interest when the time comes.

“Any time that you can do something new, it’s exciting. For me, the business development end, the thought process, that’s what I enjoy the most.”

Although in the product development and testing stages under the guidance of the Department of Agriculture, Perrenia and the Canada Food Inspection Agency, Boudreau said they are well on their way to having products available for sale.

“We have a number of products we are testing now with the Department of Agriculture and the provincial lab for food safety,” Boudreau said.

For the time being, they will be producing, packaging and shipping The Local Jerk beef jerky.

“This is great news for the region as it will eventually translate into new employment positions locally!” Boudreau said in her post.

Photo by Jake Boudrot

This former garage bay at La Goélette à Pépé Café in Arichat will serve as a microprocessing facility manufacturing The Local Jerk beef jerky.

The processing facility will fit into what used to be a garage bay, Boudreau explained, noting that it will be 13 feet by 19 feet with an upstairs area that can be used for storage.

“In that space, we have room for our green products, and for our cooking process and for our packaging process,” she noted. “Individual little rooms aren’t very big but it’s enough for people to work at different points in the process at the same time. It will provide some much-needed employment and enough space to be able to do it on a micro, or craft level. It’s more of an artisanal process.”

Boudreau said the facility will remain small in scale, and any plans for expansion are many years away.

“Everything that goes into it is being done very much as a hands-on level,” Boudreau said. “There’s no machinery processing, or no conveyor belt going through the machine that doing thousands of pounds per day. It’s very much small batch processing that can handle 12 pounds of jerk at a time.”

Alex Pâté of Fleur de Lis Signs in L’Ardoise completed the signage on the building and Lynn Theriault of Arichat developed of the new logo for the jerk brand.

“He’s the one that did all of the signage that’s on our building,” Boudreau said of Fleur de Lis. “We’ve had a long-standing relationship with Alex, he’s been in most of our stuff from the start.

“She’s done some work for us too. She has produced a couple of logos for us as well. She actually produced the Goélette logo for us that we currently use.”

Although she acknowledged that these are “trying times” for small and local businesses around the county, specifically those relying on foot traffic, Boudreau added it is imperative that those struggling consider diversifying their products and expanding their customer base.

“We really just want to get products approved and out on the shells then see what the feedback is so that we know what are next steps will be,” she added.