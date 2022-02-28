The Town Heroes among top ECMA nominees

HALIFAX: The East Coast Music Association (ECMA) announced the 2022 East Coast Music Award nominees, and The Town Heroes is among those leading the pack with five nominations.

The Town Heroes were nominated in the Group Recording of the Year category for Home.

In the category of Rock Recording of the Year, The Town Heroes were nominated for Home, along with Andre Pettipas and The Giants, with No Fools No Fun.

The Town Heroes’ “Queen” was nominated for Song of the Year, and the band was nominated in the Songwriter of the Year group.

And for the Fans’ Choice Entertainer of the Year award, The Town Heroes are up against Jimmy Rankin and T. Thomason.

The Town Heroes

Morgan Toney was nominated in the Indigenous Artist of the Year category, along with Shift From Tha 902, as well as Inspirational Recording of the Year for First Flight. Toney was also nominated in the Rising Star Recording of the Year category.

Among the nominees in the Contemporary Roots Recording of the Year category was Richmond County native Leona Burkey for Sitting Tight.

Although she has been making music for most of her life, this is Burkey’s first ever ECMA nod, after she received a Music Nova Scotia nomination last fall.

“I’m really thrilled. I was really happy to get a Music Nova Scotia nomination this year, and I was kind of settled into that, and not really thinking about it, and then the ECMAs came out,” Burkey told The Reporter.

In the last eight or nine years, Burkey said she has transitioned from an entertainer to focusing on song writing and recording, resulting in two EPs.

“The work is there and I’m really proud of the songs, so to get an industry nomination is fantastic. It just kinds of validates the work,” she noted. “It’s really a simple equation, the more work you put into it and the more time that you have to put into music as a career focus, eventually it pays off.”

Burkey is hoping she will get a showcase slot during East Coast Music Week, and is getting prepared for the possibility of live shows this spring and summer. She is also expecting to release a new record in June.

“I just love the story of it. I grew in such a tiny place, and I was always the singer. The support, just from Richmond County alone, has been awesome over the years, every time I have something going,” stated Burkey. “Doing shows in St. Peter’s, or L’Ardoise, or anywhere in Isle Madame, people come out and I really feel that support.”

Leona Burkey

Inverness County’s Jon Hines was nominated for Blues Recording of the Year for Down To Funk (DTF).

Among the industry nominees were T. Thomason and Katie Clarke as Artist Innovator of the Year.

Blueberry Jam of Inverness County was nominated in the category of Event of the Year, along with Nova Scotia Summer Fest in Antigonish.

Inverness County’s Sara Rankin was nominated as Visual Artist of the Year.

The Municipality of the County of Inverness congratulated the nominees from Canada’s Musical Coast. They pointed out that some members of the Choeur virtuel de l’Acadie (nominee for the 2022 Artist Innovator of the Year) reside in Chéticamp.

“Municipal council and staff are very proud of the talented artists nominated for a 2022 East Coast Music Award, as well as all artists who contribute to the vibrant and creative culture of Canada’s Musical Coast,” said Warden Laurie Cranton.

The 34th annual East Coast Music Awards: Festival and Conference will be held May 4 to 8 in Fredericton, New Brunswick.