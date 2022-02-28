STRAIT AREA: In addition to residents of Judique, those using Canada Post Community Mailboxes in Port Hood and Port Hastings say they are also experiencing accessibility issues.

Carol MacInnis of Port Hastings said their community mailbox is located along a gravel section on Pleasant Hill, near a blind spot in the road.

“It was just shoved there; just shoved in the woods really, in a ditch,” MacInnis told The Reporter. “There’s no place to turn around or anything. You have to walk quite a distance, and in the summer time, you’re eating dust, and this time, you’re dealing with pot holes.”

MacInnis said the road is regularly used by gravel trucks and pulp trucks, in addition to regular vehicle traffic, which creates many large potholes, especially when the weather thaws.

As is the case with others, freezing temperatures cause the main doors of the boxes to freeze up and people cannot get their mail, MacInnis said.

“When you’re picking up your mail, you have to leave your car and you’re out in the road, it’s not a good thing,” she said. “There should be a little turn-about for people so they’re out of danger when they’re getting their mail.”

Along with inaccessibility, when the temperatures drop, MacInnis said a trip to the mailbox becomes dangerous.

“It was a glare of ice there, just a couple of days ago,” she said on Feb. 23. “It’s just an inconvenience all the way around.”

To get around the inconvenient location, MacInnis used to get her mail in Port Hawkesbury.

“Because I worked at Nova Scotia Power, I used to get my mail in town,” she recalled. “And then it started getting really, really expensive. For me to have a mailbox in Port Hawkesbury it was almost $200 a year. Then I just went to the community mailbox.”

Although she has raised with issue with Inverness Municipal Councillor for District 6, Catherine Gillis, MacInnis said she also plans to bring this to the attention of Inverness MLA Allan MacMaster and Canada Post.

Inverness Municipal Councillor for District 5, Lynn Chisholm, received a complaint from a Port Hood resident about the community mailboxes near the entrance to the municipality’s administrative building.

“It was icy around those postal boxes down there,” she said. “There was some complaint about ice, it not being maintained, and of course there was a lot of muck when you put your car in there, or your vehicle and you’re pretty much sinking. There’s maintenance that should be done around those postal boxes.”

Chisholm said she brought the concern to Chief Administrative Officer Keith MacDonald, who is working with Canada Post.

“It’s property of Canada Post, it just happens to be on the municipal property,” she noted. “I know (MacDonald) did send out our municipal staff to put some salt around them on that particular afternoon because it was very dangerous.”

Just after Christmas, nine units containing 16 individual mailboxes in the middle of Judique were frozen and inaccessible, impacting about 144 people.

On Jan. 20, Canada Post replaced the front panel locks, but the next day, it was reported that five of the nine outdoor units (containing 80 individual mailboxes) would not open. Then on Jan. 25, it was reported that two more of the outdoor units (including 32 individual mailboxes) would not open, and the problem is still occurring.

Affected residents called Canada Post officials, and were directed to get their mail at the Port Hood post office, a 30-minute round trip which is difficult for

seniors, the disabled, and others in the community who have no transportation and have to now rely on friends and neighbours to get their mail.

People who receive drug prescriptions, time sensitive test results, government cheques, household bills, letters from family, cards from friends, packages purchased online, even seeds for spring planting, are now required to get to the Port Hood post office.

To find a solution, Judique residents made repeated calls to Canada Post Customer Service to initiate a work ticket for repairs, and they contacted the Area Superintendent and Manager with Canada Post, as well as the Minister responsible for Canada Post. They also reached out to Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway, Inverness MLA Allan MacMaster, and Gillis, who is also the municipal councillor for Judique.

Hayley Magermans, Media Relations with Canada Post, thanked residents of Judique for their patience.

“We can confirm that a service technician visited the site on February 18 to ensure there were no structural issues with the mailboxes, and they applied a lubrication to the locks to provide increased protection against challenging weather conditions,” she said in an email to The Reporter. “We have also ordered additional equipment for our employees, such as de-icing agents, to ensure that moving forward they will be able to access the boxes independently following severe weather conditions that may impede delivery to these mailboxes. “

Magermans added that those who continue to encounter issues with their community mailbox are encouraged to call Canada Post’s Customer Service team online at: canadapost.ca/support or by telephone at 1-866-607-6301 (TTY: 1-800-267-2797).

“The inclement weather conditions and freezing rain have created many challenges for our delivery agents and customers alike,” she added. “Canada Post is responsible for the maintenance of all its community mailboxes, and this a responsibility we take very seriously.”