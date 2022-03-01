Universal condemnation of Russian invasion of Ukraine

STRAIT AREA: Reaction from around the world and across the region to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was swift and clear.

On Feb. 24 Russian military units started moving toward the major centres of Ukraine and were met by civilian and military forces, kicking off the first combat of this magnitude in Central Europe since the Second World War.

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser posted his thoughts on Facebook on Feb. 25.

“Vladimir Putin’s war of aggression against Ukraine violates the territorial integrity of a sovereign nation, undermines the right to self-determination of the Ukrainian people, and represents an assault on the very idea of democracy itself,” he wrote. “My heart goes out to those who have lost loved ones or that have been impacted as a result of this heinous and unprovoked act of aggression.”

Noting that more than one million Canadians claim Ukrainian heritage, Fraser said this makes Canada home to the largest diaspora outside of Ukraine and Russia.

“Canada and Ukraine have long had close ties, and generations of Ukrainian immigrants, many of whom were forced to flee war and persecution, have helped build this country,” he wrote. “Just as we have before, we need to support Ukraine and its people in every way that we can.

Fraser said the government has enacted “strict economic sanctions” against Russian banks and oligarchs, and restricted “nearly all exports to Russia.”

“The courage Ukrainians are displaying in the face of such immense danger is inspiring. But, Ukraine cannot be left to stand alone,” Fraser wrote. “We’re also taking additional measures to support Ukrainians and make it easier and faster for Canadian citizens, permanent residents, and their family members to come home to Canada. We know there are many Ukrainians in Canada who can’t go home right now, and we’re making it easier for them to stay safely in Canada.”

The Minister of Immigration Refugees and Citizenship said the Canadian government has granted loans to Ukraine, delivered lethal and non-lethal military aid, deployed the Canadian Armed Forces to provide training, and is making humanitarian aid available.

“In this hour of darkness in Europe, we stand with Ukraine, its people, and the right of its people to choose who governs them,” he posted. “Canada will continue to offer its unwavering support to our allies in Ukraine.”

Tim Houston

Also last week, Premier Tim Houston announced the province is donating $100,000 to the Canada-Ukraine Foundation to provide humanitarian aid and support to the people of Ukraine.

“Nova Scotians were shocked and horrified by Russia’s unprovoked attack on Ukraine, which endangers the lives of people and flies in the face of international law,” said Premier Tim Houston on Feb. 25. “When I spoke yesterday to Andre Mereshuk, President of the Nova Scotia Branch of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress, he said a financial contribution is a way we could help. I am pleased to make this contribution to support the people of Ukraine and for Nova Scotia’s Ukrainian community in their time of need.”

The province said the donation will provide support for humanitarian purposes, including medical aid, emergency shelter and food.

In addition to monetary support, and in response to measures taken by the federal government, the province announced it will also expedite immigration applications for Ukrainians.

Noting there are more than 9,000 people of Ukrainian heritage in Nova Scotia, Province House will fly the Ukrainian flag as a show of solidarity and support.

Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway posted after seeing the first images of the invasion.

“Through video clips captured and shared by reporters and innocent Ukrainian citizens, we have all witnessed the horrific and unprovoked Russian invasion of Ukraine,” he posted to Facebook on Feb. 24. “I condemn these acts of Russian aggression. To the Ukrainian community across the world, but especially here in Cape Breton-Canso, know that we are with you. We stand by you with strength and solidarity. My thoughts and well wishes are with you and your loved ones; today and every day.”

Acknowledging the potential impacts of Russia’s invasion into Ukraine, Kelloway asked for patience.

“The conflict in Ukraine is impacting the global economy, including our local businesses here in Cape Breton–Canso,” he posted on Feb. 25. “While some exports from our local businesses may be slowed down or halted for a while, we can all make an effort to support local when and where we can.”

Mike Kelloway

Syrian refugee and Antigonish business owner Tareq Hadhad survived the Syrian Civil War a decade ago.

“War is inhumane but it’s time to prove the power of our humane actions,” he posted to Facebook on Feb. 27. “Urging my Canadian government to speed up the process of welcoming Ukrainian refugees here. Supporting those fleeing painful wars is a moral responsibility and our (Canadian) communities are ready to offer help.”

Nova Scotians who wish to donate to the Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal can visit the Canadian Red Cross website at: https://www.redcross.ca/ or call toll free 1-800-418-1111. For additional resources, look for the Canada-Ukraine Foundation at: https://www.cufoundation.ca and the Ukrainian Canadian Congress at: https://www.ucc.ca/.