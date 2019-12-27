September’s important news stories

OTTAWA: Two local First Nations communities benefited from a federal investment supporting infrastructure improvements and community-driven economic development projects that will help build healthier, more sustainable communities.

Funding provided to We’koqma’q First Nation allowed them to upgrade the community’s water infrastructure and allow for the expansion of their Steelhead Trout Farm.

Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) provided $2 million for the community’s water system upgrades which includes 1,300-metres of water main replacement and the design and construction of a second well.

Through the Community Opportunity Readiness Program, We’koqma’q also received $426,000 for the expansion of the Steelhead Trout Farm by providing dozens of full-time jobs, on-the-job training for community members, and increased revenue for the community-led business.

Funding was also provided to Paqtnkek Mi’kmaw Nation for the construction of a new well that will provide a new main water supply to the community.

The investment by ISC in the tune of $430,000 will include the installation of a well pump, construction of a new pump house, installation of 375-metres of water main, mechanical and electrical works, and associated site work.

STRAIT AREA: Hurricane Dorian tore through the region the first weekend of September knocking out power, damaging roads and property, and disrupting travel.

After staying at Category 1 strength for over 24 hours before it hit the afternoon of September 7, Hurricane Dorian clocked winds at 100 miles per hour in some areas, bringing with it tidal surges and driving rain.

By that night, almost every home in the region was without power. NSP estimated there were approximately 400,000 customers in the province who had their service disrupted during the height of the storm.

By the next day, power was restored to Port Hawkesbury and parts of Antigonish and Richmond and Inverness counties, but the lights were still out for many Strait area residents.

Surgical procedures scheduled at Inverness Consolidated Memorial Hospital on September 9 were postponed because of power issues.

MULGRAVE: The Town of Mulgrave found themselves butting heads with Martin Marietta officials following a blast during the summer that shook the former municipal building and damaged the water treatment plant.

Mulgrave CAO, Darlene Berthier Sampson, highlighted the event during which she and an administrative assistant felt a significant blast at approximately noon.

Within moments, Berthier Sampson received an e-mail from the town’s water plant manager that read “This just happened, the whole building shook and the door made a cracking sound, this crack wasn’t there earlier.”

Berthier Sampson proceeded to contact Martin Marietta Materials Canada Ltd. at 12:10 to confirm they had just blasted – which they had. The company’s officials claim their sensors are showing the blast was within their limits, but it has the potential to disorient some people.

PIRATE HARBOUR: A 12-year-old girl who went missing in woods near Mulgrave was found September 9.

Shortly before 9 p.m. the night before, Guysborough District RCMP responded to a call of a missing 12-year-old girl. The girl had been out with a family member on an all-terrain vehicle when it became stuck. The girl decided to walk home on her own when she became disoriented and was not able to find her way.

An RCMP Police Dog Team was called to the area to assist, and the Strait Area Ground Search and Rescue team was dispatched as well. The missing girl was located by searchers at around 7 a.m., in good condition. She was checked by EHS and was released to her family.

PORT HOOD: The already down-on-its-luck water and waste water system in Inverness County was done no favours by the category 2 hurricane that rolled through the area.

Lengthy power outages that started for most communities on September 7 (and which lasted for almost a week for some) impacted water treatment facilities and the production wells across the municipality.

Each reservoir has a certain volume, so each community had a varying duration of supply to that community, generally between two to four days of water. Both Mabou and Whycocomagh ran out of water due to reservoirs being emptied.

Water levels in Judique, Inverness and Port Hood were significantly decreased. Port Hood was on a conservation order prior to the hurricane’s arrival.

WAYCOBAH: On September 5, Jenileee Kaitlyn Francis, 18, was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, and obstruction. She was held in custody overnight and was taken to Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court on September 6. Francis was released on strict conditions.

At approximately 3:30 a.m. on August 25, Inverness District RCMP received multiple 911 calls of a male being chased by two males on Portage Road in Waycobah. According to an RCMP press release, more 911 calls were received, reporting a hit and run on Trans-Canada Highway 105 in Waycobah. By the time officers arrived on scene, the victim had been transported to Inverness Consolidated Memorial Hospital with serious but non life-threatening injuries.

It was determined at the scene that the two incidents were related, the RCMP said, noting that it appeared the victim was struck by a gold-coloured car, then attacked by its occupants with an object.

That same morning, the RCMP arrested two men and a woman at a residence in Waycobah without incident. Joshua Lindsay Paul, 26, and Robert Lindsay Paul, 34, both from Eskasoni, were remanded in custody following their appearance in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court on August 26.

ANTIGONISH: The largest Photovoltaic (PV) solar system in the Town of Antigonish was installed at 227 Main Street. The commercial building owned by Issam Kadray, is home to Vogue Optical, Gold Dust Tanning Hair & Esthetics, Arthur J. Gallagher Canada, and Beltone Canada.

Sitting on the building’s flat roof and completely unseen from the ground, the PV solar system is equipped with 120-panels, each with a power output rating of 345 watts. The system is capable of producing 36 kilowatts every hour.

Brian Rose, president of Appleseed Energy, explained the system, which is roughly three-times the size of the average residential system, is tied into the town’s electric utility and will receive a credit in the summer for whatever electricity is produced.

The PV solar system is a way for commercial building owners to make sure they control their costs and it’s a capital expense rather than an operational expense. The average payback on the expenditure is 10-11 years for commercial installations, while residential is only seven to eight years.

MONTREAL, QC: The Crown Prosecutor’s office decided not to proceed with charges of failing to register as a sex offender against a former Strait area businessman who was convicted of sex crimes involving young boys.

On September 18 at the courthouse in Montreal, Crown Attorney Isabelle Sheppard confirmed her office decided not to pursue criminal charges against Ernest Fenwick MacIntosh. MacIntosh was charged last year.

Sheppard explained the crown was convinced that the medical condition of the 76-year-old was such that he could not have been reasonably expected to report to police in the province.

In October, 2018 MacIntosh headed back to Canada after he was released from a Nepalese prison. His release came after serving half of his seven-year sentence stemming from his arrest in 2014 on charges of allegedly luring a 15-year-old boy to his hotel room for sex in exchange for money.

Prison authorities in Nepal noted MacIntosh’s age and health condition as the reasons for his release and deportation from the country.

Although he was in the final stages of melanoma when he arrived, Sheppard told The Reporter that MacIntosh’s condition has improved and he has registered with the sex offender registry.

ANTIGONISH: Officials with the Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) say five family medicine and four specialist positions were filled in the Eastern Zone.

There are two physician recruitment consultants in the Eastern Zone, one in Antigonish with the other located in Sydney. They work with all the different sites in the zone to pinpoint their priorities and identify where physicians may like to go when they’re coming.

Locally, Dr. Nicole Boutilier, NSHA’s vice-president of medicine, indicated they’re not having trouble getting people to go into to the communities. From April through August, St. Martha’s had 17 site visits, three accepted offers and another 10 site visits have been scheduled.

One of the barriers the NSHA faces with recruitment is the difference between licensure between provinces – as some medical exams are not required in certain provinces based on an individual’s career path.

ANTIGONISH: Sixty-four years after arriving at StFX University at only 16-years-old, carrying a cardboard suitcase and wearing the only blazer he owned in the fall of 1955, Brian Mulroney said StFX taught him about the power of ideas to transform the country, from one century to the next, and failure was never an option.

Mulroney was back on the campus of his alma mater on September 18, a place where he learned big ideas are about leadership and fundamental change, for the official opening of the $100-million Brian Mulroney Institute of Government (BMIG) and Mulroney Hall.

Canada’s 18th Prime Minister, who graduated from StFX in 1959, said the BMIG will provide opportunities for young Canadians and others from around the globe to learn, lead and help build a better world.

The four-storey, $52 million, 93,000 square foot glass-walled building, designed by Moriyama & Teshima Architects, the architectural firm responsible for designing the Canadian Embassy in Tokyo and the Museum of War in Ottawa, is a focal point on the campus, connecting the lower and upper campuses.

With the edition of the BMIG on campus, something the university calls the most transformational project in the history of the university; StFX now offers a new bachelor program in public policy and governance – the first of its kind in Canada.

The BMIG aims to find creative solutions to complex national and global public policy and governance questions, it conducts public outreach to stimulate and influence national and international discourse on political, economic and social issues, and provides students with the skillsets to take on leadership roles in the public sector and beyond.

The building houses memorabilia commemorating Mulroney’s nine-years in office, a time in which he aided in ending the apartheid in South Africa, negotiated the acid rain treaty and the North American Free-Trade Agreement.

The centerpiece of the building however, is the stunningly true-to-detail replica of the Prime Minister’s Office during Mulroney’s tenure, down to the exact same walnut desk, 150-year-old Persian rug, standing floor globe, family photos, tables and lamps.