PORT HAWKESBURY: Town Council has agreed to help the Little Spirits Society hold an event in the town.

Society president and co-founder Christine Dowling told the regular monthly meeting of Port Hawkesbury Town Council that the society is planning a “Wave of Light” event in Port Hawkesbury on October 15 at 7 p.m. on the town’s active transportation bridge to recognize Baby Loss Awareness Week from October 9 to 15.

“This is an issue that affects our entire community,” Dowling said of pregnancy and infant loss. “In the past, miscarriage was not talked about. Many of our mothers and grandmothers carried their grief in silence. About a year-and-a-half ago, I came to a pointed to a point in my grief journey where I realized I no longer wanted to remain silent. I wanted to be able to talk about all my children.”

Formed in August, 2021, Dowling said the society has board members in Inverness and Victoria counties, as well as the Cape Breton Regional Municipality.

“Just on Cape Breton Island, there are thousands of people connected by this common thread,” Dowling told the Sept. 20 meeting. “Our mission is to raise awareness and provide support to women and families experiencing pregnancy and/or infant loss.”

Dowling said the group has “an ambitious goal” to create and maintain a memorial garden, or grieving space, for anyone who wants to have their child memorialized.

“So many pregnancy losses happen within the first 12 weeks, and often, there are no remains to bury,” she noted. “A traditional cemetery or graveyard is not available to those families. Add to that, most Cape Breton cemeteries are attached to a church, or some religion, and not everybody has that. However, we hope to create a space for everyone, regardless of their religious beliefs, their race, their age, or their gender identity.”

During Baby Loss Awareness Week, the Wave of Light invites people to light a candle or display pink and blue lights for an hour, Dowling said, noting the society hosted an event last year at the Municipality of the County of Inverness administrative building in Port Hood.

“We are seeking assistance from council to purchase and install lights for this event, and to set up and later remove an event tent, podium and small sound system,” she said of the Oct. 15 event in the town.

Deputy Mayor Jason Aucoin, who was chairing the meeting in the absence of Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton offered his support.

“I’ve personally had a couple of my friends who’ve gone through this recently, actually and I think it’s a fantastic opportunity to show support,” he told council.

After receiving assurances from CAO Terry Doyle there was electricity on the bridge, council agreed to Dowling’s request for help purchasing and installing pink and blue lights, as well as setting up a tent, podium, and sound system.

“I think we can support this with very little funding, we do have a tent and we have things we can use in-kind,” Doyle responded.

Once businesses in the town start selling Christmas lights, Dowling added the society can use those for the event.

“Flood lights may not be necessary; we might be able to get away with pink and blue Christmas lights that can actually be strung along the side of the bridge,” she added.