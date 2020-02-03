PORT HAWKESBURY: The YMCA will no longer be the fitness facility operator at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre, but Port Hawkesbury Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton doesn’t want people thinking the local gym is closing.

“There appears to be a misconception that the gym itself will close – this is not the case,” she told The Reporter last Friday afternoon. “We are looking for short-term and long-term solutions for continued operations. A minimal disruption of operation is the goal.”

Chisholm-Beaton made the comment in response to an announcement last Friday morning that the YMCA Cape Breton would no longer operate in Port Hawkesbury as of February 22.

The YMCA Board of Directors voted last Tuesday, January 28, to close their Port Hawkesbury branch, located at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre. The vote was made following an extensive review of the branch’s financial standing and increasing operational expenses.

Andre Gallant, CEO of YMCA of Cape Breton, spoke to The Reporter last Friday morning, a few hours before the mayor responded.

“For me, with 12 years on the job, this is the single most difficult decision we ever had to make,” Gallant said.

“We’ve been looking at alternatives and trying different things for a few years,” he said.

“We’ve been in-and-out of discussions with the Town of Port Hawkesbury. For example, the town gave us some additional space at no additional rent so we could run a kids program, and it didn’t result in the build-up of kids and family members we thought we’d have. We tried adding a little more on the yoga side of things, but there were challenges in recruiting instructors.

“It’s been a matter of years of expenses outstripping revenue, and as much as we’ve delivered on our mission of health and wellness for 500 members, we couldn’t continue it.”

If there were growth in the community, the CEO said there might have been more options to keep the facility open, but he added the population of the Strait area is in decline, resulting in a soft economy.

He said the impact on staff was the hardest part of the decision for him, but the effect on people trying to get healthy or maintain good health is also a major concern.

Gallant said the response from staff was varied.

“We had sadness, disappointment, some people saying ‘it is what it is’, melancholy moments, reflective moments, and people saying it’s really too bad,” the CEO said.

In a press release from the Town of Port Hawkesbury, the mayor and town council thanked the YMCA for their years of service. The release reinforced the town’s desire to have the facility remain open, even though the YMCA will not be running the show. The town owns the bulk of the equipment in the gym.

“The health and wellness of the citizens of the Strait area is very much a central priority as we go forward with short and long term plans to keep the facility operational,” the mayor said. “Part of this intention is to minimize the impact to citizens who have made this facility a part of their daily routine.”

