Islanders to start playoffs this weekend

By
Grant McDaniel
-
The Cape Breton West Islanders hosted a firefighter and emergency responder appreciation ceremony prior to last Sunday’s Major Midget game in Port Hood. The firefighters (from left) Donald MacDonald, Brian Ingraham, and Chief Donald Francis Beaton, all of the Port Hood Volunteer Fire Department; Jimmy Gillis and Pasquate Talbot, of the Judique and District Volunteer Fire Department; stand with Islander President Brian MacInnis, drop the puck to officially start the game. Taking the face-off are Pictou Weeks captain Tanner Greatorex (left) and Islander captain Dylan Chisholm.

PORT HOOD: The Cape Breton West Islanders start their first round playoff series against the Cole Harbour Wolfpack this weekend.

The best-of-seven series starts in Cole Harbour, with two games to be played on Saturday and Sunday.

On Saturday, February 15, game three takes place at 6 p.m. at Al MacInnis Sports Centre. On Sunday, February 16, game four takes place at noon in Port Hood.

Additional games are to be determined.

The two teams played five times this season, and the Wolfpack won all of them. Three of those games took place back in October, with the Islanders losing 5-2, 6-2, and 7-3. The Wolfpack had a decisive showing on December 8, in a 13-3 final, and on December 22, Cole Harbour scored their fifth win over the Islanders, in a 7-4 final.

However, the Islanders have been on a good run in their last 15 games, as they’ve gone 9-5-1.