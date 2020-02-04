Islanders to start playoffs this weekend

PORT HOOD: The Cape Breton West Islanders start their first round playoff series against the Cole Harbour Wolfpack this weekend.

The best-of-seven series starts in Cole Harbour, with two games to be played on Saturday and Sunday.

On Saturday, February 15, game three takes place at 6 p.m. at Al MacInnis Sports Centre. On Sunday, February 16, game four takes place at noon in Port Hood.

Additional games are to be determined.

The two teams played five times this season, and the Wolfpack won all of them. Three of those games took place back in October, with the Islanders losing 5-2, 6-2, and 7-3. The Wolfpack had a decisive showing on December 8, in a 13-3 final, and on December 22, Cole Harbour scored their fifth win over the Islanders, in a 7-4 final.

However, the Islanders have been on a good run in their last 15 games, as they’ve gone 9-5-1.