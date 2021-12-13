OTTAWA: Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway is happy that Bill C-4 was approved by the House of Commons.

In a press release issued last week, Kelloway said he celebrated the amendment to the Criminal Code which prohibits the practice of conversion therapy with Veronica Merryfield, founder of the Cape Breton Transgender Network and 2SLGBTQ+ advocate.

“Conversion therapy is rooted in the belief that there is something wrong with being 2SLGBTQ+, that ones’ core identity is somehow invalid. For those of us that survived it, there is life long damage. Too many survivors also survived suicide attempts having been led to believe that we are invalid and worthless, wrong for who we are. Too many do not survive, taking their own lives in abject misery. All 2SLGBTQ+ people deserve to be protected from this damage,” Merryfield said in the release. “It is no longer politically viable to vote against the dignity, humanity, safety and freedom of 2SLGBTQ+ Canadians.”

The bill, which passed Dec. 1 and received Royal Assent on Dec.8, makes it a criminal offence to: cause another person to undergo conversion therapy; remove a child from Canada to undergo conversion therapy outside Canada; promote or advertise conversion therapy; and receive financial or other material benefit from conversion therapy.

According to a press release issued by Kelloway’s office, the new legislation authorizes courts to dispose or delete advertisements for conversion therapy.

Noting there were many people in the riding impacted by conversion therapy, Kelloway said he was “very proud” to support a bill banning a practice that has no place in Canada, and was satisfied that it passed unanimously. He said many people worked hard to fulfill this commitment from his government.

“Trying to convince anyone from any community, marginalized or not, that can’t express who they are is inherently wrong,” he stated. “I was glad to play a role in it.”

As a member of the Justice Committee during the last parliament, Kelloway said he listened to chilling testimony from witnesses and experts about conversion therapy.

“My belief is it’s a cruel and degrading practice according to the physical impacts that were communicated to us,” he told The Reporter. “It was shocking to me to hear those first-hand stories from victims of conversion therapy. I personally can’t imagine what it was like to go through that pain and suffering, but those witnesses and those people in the community that I talked to certainly illustrated to me the barbaric practice of that so-called therapy.”

The Strait area Member of Parliament credited Merryfield with helping change, not just the law, but the culture as well.

“I really believe she had an influence on the people in the room within justice, in terms of communicating her lived experience, and her thoughts and insights,” he added. “It’s not a rural and urban issue; it’s a human issue, it is a societal issue, it’s an issue that we need to reflect on and be on the right side of history.”