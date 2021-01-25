Town discusses flood at Columbus Field

ANTIGONISH: Parts of Columbus Field were left underwater following a significant rainfall the town received overnight on the evening of Jan. 16.

The flooding at the east end of Main Street also led to the temporary closure of the town’s dog park, which is located adjacent to Columbus Field.

Following the town’s regular monthly council meeting on Jan. 18, Mayor Laurie Boucher advised the town was fortunate, as there were no other flooding issues anywhere else.

“The water was very high – it did breach in Columbus Field,” Boucher said. “No other damages were reported.”

Another usual problematic area of the town, the Creighton Lane parking lot, was unscathed by flooding this time around, something Boucher attributed to the warmer winter.

“Usually, when we have that flooding, a lot of it has to do with ice buildup at this time of the year,” she said. “Because we have unusually warm temperatures right now, we’re not having that issue.”

She indicated town officials will keep their eyes on the area but suggested they luckily didn’t have to take action – other than closing the dog park – as the water at Columbus Field drains on its own.

“The water levels are very, very high right now,” Boucher added. “But it will make its way out.”