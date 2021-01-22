Public health restrictions extended, arts and sports restrictions eased

HALIFAX: Most public health restrictions were extended but some sports and arts restrictions have been eased as Nova Scotia recorded its first cases of COVID-19 variants.

Today the Nova Scotia Health Authority confirmed that the National Microbiology Lab identified two variant cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia; one UK and one South African variant, tested in December. Both of the cases were related to travel outside of Canada and were reported in the Central Zone.

As part of ongoing surveillance, the province said it has been submitting samples to the National Microbiology Laboratory for sequencing since the first wave of the pandemic. The province has submitted all the positive samples from the first wave for sequencing and there were none that were of the UK or South African variant. Samples will continue to be submitted for sequencing as necessary based on case information.

Some public health restrictions for sports and arts and culture organizations will be eased starting Jan. 25.

Sports teams can start playing games, but spectators are not permitted and there can be no games or tournaments involving teams that would not regularly play against each other.

Non-team sports can also resume competition, but without spectators and only among competitors who would regularly compete against each other.

The limit for sports practices, training and games and arts and culture rehearsals and classes will return to 50, but arts and culture performances can only be virtual and cannot have in-person spectators.

Also starting Jan. 25, residents of adult service centres and regional rehabilitation centres can resume community visits for work and volunteering.

Other province-wide restrictions are continuing as the province’s state of emergency was extended to Feb. 7.

They include a gathering limit of 10, both in the home and in the community; restaurants and licensed establishments stop service by 10 p.m. and close by 11 p.m.; retail businesses and malls operate at 50 per cent capacity; fitness facilities operate at 50 per cent capacity and have three metres between people for high-intensity activities, including indoor and outdoor fitness classes.

Social events, festivals, special events, arts and cultural events and sports events are not permitted.

Faith gatherings, wedding ceremonies and funeral services can have 150 people outdoors or 50 per cent of an indoor venue’s capacity, to a maximum of 100.

Wedding receptions and funeral receptions and visitation are not permitted.