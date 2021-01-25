No injuries after school bus collision

ORANGEDALE: One student was on board, and there were no reported injuries during an Inverness County vehicle collision last week, involving a school bus.

In an email, the Strait Regional Centre for Education (SRCE) confirmed the collision involved one of the buses in their fleet.

At approximately 7:30 a.m. on Jan. 20, a collision occurred at the corner of Orangedale Road and the Trans-Canada Highway 105, between a private vehicle and Robert Settle’s bus.

Settle’s bus, which covers Route 174 – Bayview Education Centre, Dalbrae Academy and Whycocomagh Education Centre – was reported 60-minutes late by SRCE officials, that morning.

Based on their initial investigation, Deanna Gillis, SRCE’s communication coordinator, suggested it appears the private vehicle slid into the side of the school bus.

Following a 911 call, EHS, RCMP and SRCE transportation staff responded to the scene, and the lone student passenger and bus driver were assessed and released by EHS.

Gillis advised that a replacement bus was dispatched to the scene, and school administration contacted the guardian of the student on board at the time of the collision.

The RCMP and the SRCE’s transportation staff are conducting an investigation into the accident.