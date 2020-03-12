PORT HAWKESBURY: The mayor of Port Hawkesbury says there has already been a sense of tremendous accomplishment in taking ownership of their new gym facility.

Town officials heard a report from Chief Administrative Office, Terry Doyle during last Tuesday’s regular council meeting that 150 members have registered since the Port Hawkesbury Fitness Centre opened.

He indicated 65 memberships alone came after an open house on March 1, after the YMCA of Cape Breton board shut down their Port Hawkesbury location in February.

Following the meeting, Brenda Chisholm-Beaton, the town’s mayor, said this is just the beginning.

“There’s certainly been a lot of great energy that has been expressed from citizens who are here and have already joined,” she said. “We hope that membership will grow – healthy citizens make for healthy communities.”

Chisholm-Beaton said the town will continue to operate the gym for the next six months.

In the meantime, she added the town will evaluate how the facility is operating and discuss the town’s options moving forward, including the possibility of leasing the space to another private fitness operator.