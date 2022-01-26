GUYSBOROUGH: Councillors in the Municipality of the District of Guysborough (MODG) are encouraging residents from all corners of the municipality to join the Guysborough County Community Health Board (CHB).

Following a presentation made by the local CHB, Councillor Paul Long, who is council’s municipal representative on the board, suggested everyone around the council table should seek out more people to become involved.

“We could certainly use more membership on the board,” Long said during the municipality’s regular council meeting on Jan. 19. “The more people you have, the more ideas and expertise you bring to the table, and when we’re there we try to do the best that we can.”

Following the meeting, Warden Vernon Pitts agreed that more people involved with the CHB, will help the it function better.

“The community health board is really a true asset to the municipality,” Pitts said. “With a bit more representation from across MODG, we can take an already good thing and make it better.”

Former board member and fellow councillor, Mary Desmond, who previously served as the board’s chair, indicated all the “bedroom communities” across the municipality need to and should be represented on the CHB.

“Because it’s hard for the few that are on the board to represent other communities,” Desmond said. “And they need to have a voice; talk about social inclusion, that is what it’s all about, having your voice on that board.”

After six years with the board, she advised that in order to fully maximize its potential, they really need the people from the unrepresented communities across Guysborough County to join the CHB to give more people and communities a voice.

“We need the young, and we need old people, and we need the ones in between,” Desmond said. “I would encourage council to talk to the members of their community to come out and join the community health board.”