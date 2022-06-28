ANTIGONISH: The town is looking to undertake a green energy retrofit feasibility study, as one of their next steps to becoming net-zero.

During the regular meeting of Antigonish Town Council, Strategic Initiatives Coordinator Lise Roy told council the purpose of the feasibility study is to help with decision making on capital asset planning.

“Which also aligns with the GHG emission reduction and organizational goals,” Roy said. “For eligible projects, buildings must be owned by municipal government or a not-for profit organization and at least one building would have to include an athletic, recreational, or cultural use providing community programs.”

The study, which is through the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM) Green Municipal Fund, is required for the town in order to apply for capital through the federal organization.

Roy advised the eight buildings that are intended to be included in the study would be the arena, town hall, public works and the electric utility, the water treatment and sewer treatment plants, the Columbus Field washrooms, the fire hall. and the library.

Town CAO Jeff Lawrence advised the study’s purpose is to prepare a roadmap of what needs to be upgraded, or help facilities and infrastructure reduce greenhouse gas emissions (GHG), in addition to assisting in making decisions on infrastructure planning.

According to Roy, the cost of the feasibility study is $200,000 but after cost-sharing, the town’s portion would be reduced to $40,000.

“It’s a study that would show us a path forward for feasibility. Which buildings would be best to take first,” she said. “If we did go in for any capital funding, we would have to have a feasibility study in order to do that.”

Councillor May Ferrell told council she believes it’s a great thing anytime they can do something to help the environment.

Following the meeting Mayor Laurie Boucher told reporters FCM and the federal government work closely together on initiatives that are important to municipalities across Canada.

“If you’ve been following what we’ve been doing, in trying to lower our greenhouse gasses, working with StFX but we have to get our own buildings in order first,” Boucher said. “So therefore this is a great beginner project to be able to first, look at our own buildings, and see how we can reduce emissions through those.”