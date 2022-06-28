CAPE GEORGE: After a two-year break, Camp Rankin will be open this summer, and reaching an important milestone.

According to a press release issued by 4-H Nova Scotia, Camp Rankin was built in 1972 by volunteers as a Centennial project of the Richmond County 4-H Leader’s Council and was the first 4-H Camp in Atlantic Canada. This summer the camp will be marking its 50th anniversary.

Located on 60 acres of land at Cape George, near St. Peter’s, 4-H Nova Scotia said Camp Rankin is their provincial summer camp in Richmond County; a co-ed, week-long, overnight camp for young people ages nine to 12, including those who are not 4-H members.

For the first time ever, interim event coordinator with 4-H Nova Scotia Lia Renaud, said the camp is open to youth from around the Atlantic provinces, and communities that haven’t had an opportunity to participate in 4-H.

Campers can hike on trails and a nearby beach along the Bras d’Or Lake as staff lead campers through skills sessions and camp activities such as crafts, recreation, drama, and nature, the provincial 4-H noted.

“They’ll be doing some traditional summer camp activities; they’ll be swimming, they’ll be canoeing, there will be hiking, all the camp fun that typically takes place,” noted Renaud. “There’s beautiful grounds and it’s right off the lake there, so the campers really have a wonderful experience to be outside and take it all in. There’s a canoe pond that they can go canoeing on, it’s freshwater. They have the Bras d’Or Lake, so they have a chance to experience that.”

Over the course of the summer, the 4-H said the camp will host four one-week camps starting in July and ending the first week of August.

According to the 4-H, campers come home with unforgettable memories, experiences, and lifelong friendships.

“I have been captivated by Camp Rankin since I attended as a camper,” says Camp Director Areta Boone in the press release. “The experience of arriving on the Camp Bus, meeting your cabin mates, and jumping into so many new and exciting adventures has fueled my love for this summer program.”

To mark the 50th anniversary, Renaud said there will be special guests at weekly banquets hosted by the camp.

“Some of our volunteers who have been with us since the very beginning, and these are some volunteers that helped actually build the grounds, they’re also celebrating some big birthdays,” she said. “We’re going to combine the tradition of opening it up to the President of 4-H Nova Scotia that’s coming down, as well as the executive director.”

Campers enjoy hiking trails (pictured) and a beach along the Bras d’Or Lake, as staff lead campers through 4-H skills sessions and traditional camp activities such as crafts, recreation, canoeing, drama, and nature.

Renaud said 4-H is looking for lifeguards and kitchen staff, and is still taking applications for counsellors. Youth aged 13-15 interested in participating at camp are encouraged to apply as Counsellors in Training, who will help counsellors and learn what it is like to be a camp counsellor, the 4-H said.

Anyone interested in attending Camp Rankin can contact Areta Boone, Camp Director at: camprankin@4hnovascotia.ca or 902-305-5090.

This year, Renaud said many campers will get their first experience of summer camp.

“I would say this is kind of a building year. Like many other campus across Canada, we’re experiencing the same challenges after COVID getting back camp, and we’re going to be accommodating for that,” she added. “Not having the camp, it was disappointing for campers. This is the quintessential summer experience for kids to go to summer camp and get to experience new friendships, new experiences, new responsibilities, sometimes they try a new sport or activity. We do our best to be very inclusive. I think children who have been in COVID and isolated are missing the social, so this is a really great way for them to get together.”