CRIBBONS POINT: Mark Fuhrmann told himself he would never do another long distance kayaking trip after finishing a 6,000-kilometre trip from Oslo, Norway to Athens, Greece in 2018.

On June 2, the Canadian-Norwegian who has run a public relations and marketing business in Norway for the past 30 years swapped out his business suit for a wet suit as he set out on a 10,500 kilometre journey from Halifax following what is known as the Greater Loop.

The now 64-year-old Fuhrmann, who is originally from the mining town of Atikokan, Ontario, has labelled his year-long journey the “Reverse the Bad” tour, which he said was a response to the current challenges facing humanity and the strains on individual well-being.

“To do what I’m doing, I sold my house, to get some locked capital, which I need to do this,” Fuhrmann told The Reporter on a stop in Cribbons Point at his sister’s cottage. “I kind of resigned from my job as managing director, so I kind of gave that up.”

His solo expedition will progress down the St. Lawrence Seaway into the Rideau and Trent Severn Canals prior to entering the Great Lakes and the Illinois, Mississippi, Tennessee and Tombigbee Rivers before reaching the Gulf of Mexico. From there, Fuhrmann will paddle across Florida and up the Atlantic Coast back to Halifax, arriving, he hopes one year after his departure.

“I think inside of us, there’s this for me, a desire to do something bigger than myself,” Fuhrmann said. “I’ve had so much responsibilities in my life, where I got to a point where I just wanted to do this. It’s not on my bucket list, but I wanted to do it just basically No. 1, for me; I know it’s an ego thing.”

Fuhrmann suggested there are five dangers he knows he will encounter without a doubt along his excursion; the nature and coastline; the presence of bears while camping in his tent; in the southern states he will share waters with alligators, reptiles and snakes; he will encounter the great white shark coming up along the east coast; and potential issues that may arise as he may trespass on someone’s property.

Fuhrmann’s only connection to Nova Scotia is the fact his older sister, Marlene Fuhrmann lives in Antigonish and has been a family physician in the local area for over 35 years.

“The east coast from Halifax to Canso, is treacherous. You have larger swells, you have shallow bottoms, you have rocks, you have waves coming in, creating breakers. It’s a totally different ball game along the east coast,” Fuhrmann said. “It was the first time I can say I was afraid. I had fear. Fear is good, because it instills caution and caution is good because it means you have a bit of respect to nature.”

Fuhrmann is embarking on this journey with the goal of raising over 100,000 euros, which is equivalent to approximately $136,500 for Doctors Without Borders and Captains Without Borders.

The support for Doctors Without Borders is grounded in the fact that Fuhrmann’s late wife Kirstin, the mother of their three children, was herself a physician. The affinity with Captains Without Borders comes from his professional life providing communication services to the maritime industry.

“I lost my wife to cancer 11 years ago, that’s another aspect,” Fuhrmann said on the motivation behind his 10,500-kilometre expedition. “Another reason why I’m doing it is because I can. In life there are small windows of opportunities to do things, you never know what’s around the corner; you never know where life is going to take you. And if you have the opportunity to do something, then just do it.”

Despite his isolation, Fuhrmann, who is also a published writer, will be keeping supporters up to date with a regular blog and will create video content from this unique trip with an ultimate goal of writing a book about the people he meets and the experiences he had.

“Another big, big thing is, I really enjoy people. And already on my trip, the Nova Scotian hospitality has been just fantastic,” he said. “Yesterday I asked an old lady if I could just camp on her lawn; she was probably in her 70s, living alone, she invited me in and brought out some homemade potato salad, some chicken and then she brought a homemade bun.”

Fuhrmann indicated the woman from Phillips Harbour just trusted him; something that is needed in the world.

With the “Reverse the Bad” theme, Fuhrmann indicated he’s looking for people who have actually reversed the bad in their personal lives.

“People who have suffered an injustice, people who have suffered something against them, which they dealt with and are now helping other people,” he said. “How do we reverse the bad that’s happened in our life, because a lot of people sit with bitterness.”

As for being alone on the water for upwards of a year, Fuhrmann indicted being alone makes you appreciate the things and people you have in your life.

“It brings more appreciation into my life, things I would take for granted,” he said. “When I’m paddling, I don’t think about where I came from, is there a God, but I think about life and I think about loneliness.”

Fuhrmann explained the small intersections with humanity are so important.

“Often we’re so judgemental of people, off the way they look or the way they talk, or whatever. We’re so judgemental, but everybody has a story,” he said. “Everybody needs to be recognized and valued because you do not know where they’re coming from. So being alone on this journey makes me more accepting of different kinds of people.”