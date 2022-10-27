ANTIGONISH: The Town of Antigonish will soon hold a debrief on the effort taken to keep Antigonish safe during Hurricane Fiona, specifically, what went well and what could have been done better.

During the regular monthly town council meeting on Oct. 17, CAO Jeff Lawrence, who mentioned his house was unscathed by the hurricane, spoke on a staff member who lost their home, an employee who lost their basement, and another employee who lost the roof of their home, while also mentioning none of them missed a day of work.

“There were three or four members of our staff that their houses took considerable damage,” Mayor Laurie Boucher told reporters following the meeting. “We are very thankful that they came to work every day. One of the good things though with the town and county working together on the recovery from Fiona, it gave us more capacity and therefore, those people could go home and make sure their families were safe.”

Lawrence, who advised the town has historically been well off from post-storm damages, said one of the areas that will have to be addressed during the debrief is a warming-comfort centre within the town-and-fringe area boundary.

Following the meeting, Mayor Laurie Boucher told reporters the town’s director of corporate services has spent a significant amount of time going over the cost of damages to town properties, advising there would be a final accumulation by the time of the town and county’s debrief.

“It’s not very far away actually,” Boucher said. “Our director of corporate services has been working on that for the past week, and we’re not very far off.”

When asked about what collaboration went into getting Antigonish through the hurricane, the mayor advised the town wouldn’t have got though Fiona the way they did without the cooperation from community centres in the town and county.

“A lot of the county volunteer organization had generators, in the town we did not,” Boucher said. “It wasn’t until the power was restored on Main Street that the library could actually be a comforting centre.”