PORT HAWKESBURY: The Strait Area Chamber of Commerce and the Town of Port Hawkesbury say they are working together to build housing capacity around the town.

According to a press release issued by the chamber, residents and businesses are invited to attend one of two information sessions to be held on Wednesday Dec.14, at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre. They said the sessions are an opportunity to learn about possible interventions that enable the town to encourage housing development, and to participate in discussions on housing that meets the needs of all members of the community.

The Strait Area Chamber said it issued a Request for Proposals earlier this year for a consultant to administer a housing capacity pilot project within the town. They said the contract was awarded to New Dawn Enterprises of Sydney, a community development corporation with over 30 years’ experience in housing development in Cape Breton.

The chamber said the Port Hawkesbury Housing Pilot aims to create organizational capacity in the town to address the needs for housing across the spectrum. Without sufficient safe, affordable housing, they said communities cannot welcome newcomers, cannot grow employment, and will not be a first choice for families looking for a place to call home.

“When we speak to members of the business community, labour shortages are the biggest impediment to business growth at this time and in fact, many businesses are struggling to operate due to the lack of staff,” says Misty MacDonald, Executive Director of the Strait Area Chamber of Commerce. “Chamber members have made it clear that attracting and retaining employees is made more challenging by the lack of housing options. To grow our economy, we need innovative housing solutions.”

The town has been actively advocating for the need for housing for more than a decade, the chamber said, noting that some of this advocacy work has included the collection of local data on housing needs, discussions and a 2021 study with the Cape Breton Partnership, the procurement of a Municipal Housing Strategy as part of the current pilot, outreach to MLAs and MPs, and the creation of a Council Housing Committee.

“Housing continues to be a municipal and community priority and we have seen the need for accessible and affordable housing expand over time,” Terry Doyle, CAO for the Town of Port Hawkesbury noted. “We are experiencing a significant housing shortage in all categories and hope to meet these challenges to service the needs of a diverse growing population.”

For more information, visit: www.straitareachamber.ca, follow the chamber on social media, or contact the Strait Area Chamber office at 902-625-1588, or email: info@straitareachamber.ca.