Bras d'Or Lakes Inn hosts fashion show by hometown designer By Dana MacPhail-Touesnard - November 19, 2019

One of the last items Veronica MacIsaac presented during the INNStyle Exclusive Runway Experience show in St. Peter's was this elegant evening gown. Veronia MacIsaac's newest line, which she crafted with an injured left hand, continued in the vein of marrying modern styles and cuts with traditional tartan fabrics. Veronica MacIsaac offered her thanks following the Saturday evening show that featured her newest designs. A recent injury to her left hand meant she had to complete the sewing one-handed, leading her to feel the event was an even greater achievement than a typical show. This eye-catching cape from the Michelle-Rober line was a hit with attendees of the INNStyle Exclusive Runway Experience on Saturday at the Bras d'Or Lakes Inn in St. Peter's. Designer Veronica MacIsaac (centre front) is pictured with the models who joined her at the INNStyle Exclusive Runway Experience event at the Bras d'Or Lakes Inn in St. Peter's. This Veronica MacIsaac Apparel dress may have been the audience favourite at the Bras d'Or Lakes Inn show, which featured more than 20 models wearing her creations and those of the Michelle-Rober line. This look from Veronica MacIsaac's new line also featured a splash of red tartan in the back.