Traditional exhibitions, fairs cancelled for 2021

By: Raissa Tetanish

BIBLE HILL: Anyone hoping to take the family to the exhibition this summer, will have to wait another year.

The Exhibitions Association of Nova Scotia announced the cancellation of traditional exhibitions and fairs for 2021 in response to the coronavirus pandemic and need to follow public health guidelines and restrictions. This includes the Eastern Nova Scotia Exhibition, which is held annually on the grounds of the Antigonish Arena.

“We know that across Nova Scotia, event organizers are making hard decisions for 2021 to ensure the safety of our volunteers, employees, sponsors, exhibitors and public,” said association president Sarah Amirault in a press release.

“Our collective decision does not preclude exhibitions and fairs from hosting smaller events that meet all public health requirements. Planning is underway and announcements will be made in later the year.”

Keith Colwell, the provincial minister of Agriculture, says the government supports the association and agrees with not hosting traditional exhibitions and fairs.

“Exhibitions and fairs play an important role in Nova Scotia’s agricultural community and emphasize the benefits of locally grown and made products,” he said. “We remain committed to working with the association to promote agriculture in our province.”

There are a total of 13 exhibitions and eight fairs that make up the association, all of which are “committed to keeping our communities safe and healthy,” while also ensuring the events are key partners in communities’ recovery and rebuilding following the pandemic.

“Our centuries old history gives us confidence that we can adapt and continue to celebrate agricultural and rural life across generations, contribute to our local and provincial economies, and provide public education and engagement about agriculture and sustainable food production,” said Amirault.