Traffic stop leads to drug charge

WAYCOBAH: The RCMP arrested a woman following a traffic stop here earlier this week.

A member of the RCMP Inverness/Richmond Street Crime Enforcement Unit arrested the woman on Reservation Road in Waycobah on May 6.

Police received a tip which led to the traffic stop, then searched the vehicle and seized what they called “a significant quantity” of Oxycodone tablets. A cell phone and cash were also seized during the search.

A 37-year-old woman from Waycobah is facing a charge of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking. She was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Wagmatcook Provincial Court on July 14.