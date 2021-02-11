ANTIGONISH: The chair of the Antigonish Affordable Housing Society (AAHS) says she is beyond thrilled their new development project is receiving assistance from both the federal and provincial governments.

Colleen Cameron told The Reporter this means a lot as there is such a huge need in their community for affordable housing units.

“We have people calling all the time looking for affordable units. It’s extremely hard to find, so this is going to make a difference,” she said. “Some would say it’s a drop in the bucket, but you don’t fill a bucket without a bunch of drops.”

While the release indicates the funding for AAHS is only for seven units, Cameron indicated their development is actually going to feature 12 units.

The society is planning a four-building, 12-unit development opposite Antigonish Education Centre and Saint Andrew Junior School. One, two and three-room condos will be accessible, with four boundary-free units for occupants with mobility issues.

With a vision of being financially and environmentally sustainable, AAHS wants the development to also be socially sustainable, which is why it, like its sister development Riverside Estates, will have a community room where residents can gather and share a meal.

Cameron highlighted the development wouldn’t be possible without assistance from the Town of Antigonish, the Municipality of the County of Antigonish and the Sisters of St. Martha’s who have each committed to contribute $100,000 over the next five years.

Councillors in Antigonish County collectively voted to sell a package of land on Appleseed Drive to the AAHS, with an appraised value of $131,000, for $1 during a special meeting Aug. 31.

Additionally the Antigonish Community Energy Co-operative has also contributed $15,000.

“The new building will be outfitted with solar panels,” Cameron said. “Our intention is to raise some other funding to actually have a solar park there. We’re aiming for net zero.”

The $350,000 in provincial funding to representatives with AAHS is part of a $5.7-million investment by the Department of Municipal Affairs and Housing to help create 109 affordable housing units at four different developments.

“We recognize that Nova Scotia is in the middle of an unprecedented housing market, and we needed to act quickly,” Minister Chuck Porter said in a media release. “By working closely with our partners, we’ve been able to accomplish much more together than we would have on our own, and we will continue to look for long-term sustainable options.”

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser said there’s a little bit of work left to do to finalize funding agreements, but he is encouraged and optimistic that there’s going to be a significant federal contribution to this project as well.

“The work they’ve been doing to support low-income individuals of our community have a decent quality of life is nothing short of heroic,” Fraser said. “I’m working towards securing a substantial investment from the federal government that is going to make this project become a reality and help people find a home, and that’s meaningful work to be a part of.”

Currently in Antigonish, there are 14 affordable housing units and, with the new development bringing 12, it will bring the total to 26.

“It’s not going to meet all the needs by any means,” Cameron said. “But we will continue doing this, that’s important.”

She advised the AAHS has been around for over 20 years, and it’s the work that’s been done during that time that has helped them in the last six years to get moving.

“It is a challenge of building affordable housing in communities,” Cameron said. “We’ve had outstanding community support, which has made a big difference.”

Supporting residents in accessing services they need in the community, AAHS is equipped with their own community navigator, Carleton MacNeil.

“That’s what makes us different.”