MALIGNANT COVE: A person operating a motorcycle sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital via LifeFlight following a crash along Highway 245.

The driver, a 52-year-old man from Truro, was the lone individual involved in the single motor vehicle collision that occurred in Malignant Cove two weekends ago.

As a result of his injuries, RCMP Public Information Officer Cpl. Chris Marshall told The Reporter the man was airlifted directly to the Queen Elizabeth II Health Sciences Centre in Halifax.

“The crash occurred near civic 3925 on Highway 245,” Cpl. Chris Marshall said. “The motorcycle was travelling north.”

Remo Zaccagna, communications specialist for Emergency Health Services (EHS) told The Reporter the flight from Antigonish to the QEII is approximately 40 minutes, in comparrison to the approximately 2-hour-and-15-minutes it takes in an ambulance.

“EHS LifeFlight is based out of a hangar located at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport,” Zaccagna said.

The LifeFlight helicopter can take a more direct route and it’s only 167 kilometre by air from Antigonish to Halifax, nearly 50 kilometres shorter than the provincial highway.

According to the public information officer, shortly after 3 p.m. on July 23, Antigonish District RCMP responded to a report of a crash involving a motorcycle.

RCMP officers learned that a motorcycle had been travelling along Highway 245 when it left the roadway and came to a rest in a ditch.

“The collision was reported by another motorcycle driver who had been travelling with the one who was involved in the collision,” Cpl. Marshall confirmed. “This occurred just over a crest in the road.”

While he didn’t have an update on the individual’s status or if speed may have been the issue, he indicated Antigonish District RCMP continue with their investigation.

“We do not have an update on the condition of the driver, which is normal, unless the person later dies of their injuries,” he said. “As to the cause, the investigation is still ongoing at this time and we have not yet identified a cause.”