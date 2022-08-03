Long-time cadet volunteer passes away after receiving award

ST. PETER’S: A local veteran who was recently honoured for his commitment to the air cadet program passed away late last month at the age of 77.

Jim Mullins was born in Halifax in 1944 and joined his local army cadet squadron when he was 12 years old. In the early 1960s he served in the Royal Canadian Navy for three years and later returned to the cadet program as a leader.

“I always had a uniform,” Mullins said proudly, just days before his passing. “I had the army cadet uniform and then the navy service and then I joined the air cadets and I’ve been with them ever since.”

His employment history, after his time in the navy, included things as varied as being a butcher, a pharmacy assistant, a Pinkerton security guard, as well as working in restaurants and local stores. He also ran a service station and a small printing business.

But it was his years behind the wheel and in the cadet program that served him best.

After Mullins’ naval service, he began driving taxis in Halifax, along with his two brothers, before moving on to driving buses for Acadian Lines. After moving to St. Peter’s in the 1970s with his wife Lynn (Wambolt), he began driving school buses for what is now the Strait Regional Centre for Education (SRCE), something he did for 30 years.

At the same time, he became involved with the 824 Silver Dart Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron, eventually becoming aviation director and captain. Even as his health began to decline, he continued to do work for the squadron from behind his computer.

Mullins’ dedication was recently recognized when he was awarded the Presidential Citation by the Air Cadet League of Canada, in acknowledgment of his 38 years of service to the program.

He said he was pleased and surprised by the award, which was presented to him at his home in St. Peter’s.

“I got all cleaned up that day, shirt, tie, epaulettes, took the glasses off, and sat here like I knew what I was doing,” Mullins joked.

But he was all business when it came to the air cadet program.

“The cadets are a wonderful organization. They teach leadership, which is a great thing,” he said July 19. “If a young person really wanted to get ahead in this world, to me, the cadet organization is the way to go.”

Allison Martell, the current captain of the 824 Silver Dart squadron commended Mullins on his “tireless commitment to the air cadet movement,” and said he played an important role in the cadet training program.

“He was a major reason that the air cadet program has remained active in St. Peter’s for 50 years,” Martell said.

Mullins was also a lifetime member of the Royal Canadian Legion.

Before his passing, he had plans to use his computer and design skills to celebrate cadet success stories.

Mullins passed away on July 21 and is survived by his wife, Lynn.