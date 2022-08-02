HALIFAX: From Aug. 16 to 21, the Aurore String Quartet will perform six concerts across Nova Scotia part of Musique Royale’s 37th Summer Festival taking place in historic venues.

The quartet features violinists Jeanne-Sophie Baron and Daniel Dastoor, along with violist Ryan Davis and cellist David Liam Roberts. The ensemble will perform one string quartet by Mozart and another by Haydn, highlighting the two prolific composers in Vienna who had a special friendship that was based on mutual admiration, and untainted by envy.

These musicians were selected out of many applicants to participate in the prestigious Equilibrium Young Artist program led by soprano Barbara Hannigan, taking place at the Lunenburg Academy of Music and Performance during the week leading up to this Musique Royale concert tour, which will finish with a Gala Concert on August 13 with the famed soprano and conductor.

The quartet is made up of four of Canada’s most brilliant emerging artists at the beginning of their extraordinary careers. Musique Royale is delighted to showcase their talents across the province as part of its 37th Summer Festival.

The first quartet we will hear is Haydn’s “Sunrise” Quartet No. 63 in B flat major, Op. 76, No. 4, which was named this way thanks to the rising theme over sustained chords that begins the quartet. This quartet is part of a set of six, written in 1796 after Haydn returned to Vienna from the second of his highly successful London visits. Haydn was now considered the greatest living composer in the Western world, and while he always composed with confidence, his realization of that fact might have guided the bold and brilliant tone that exudes from the work.

The quartet will also perform Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s “Dissonance” String Quartet No. 19 in C Major, K. 465, which is nicknamed this way on account of its unusually slow introduction. It is the last in the set of six quartets that Mozart dedicated to Joseph Haydn, and is perhaps the most famous of his quartets.

The Aurore String Quartet will visit Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Johnstown on Saturday Aug. 20, at 7:30 p.m.

Musique Royale welcomes two musicians from Europe, Birgit Bornauw and Benjamin Macke to perform “Curly Music” part of the 37th Summer Festival with concerts taking place in historic venues, again including Johnstown. Bornauw and Macke, both renowned musicians in their field, collaborate regularly and share their contagious love of this old music with great generosity and enthusiasm.

The repertoire, carefully chosen by Birgit and Benjamin, comes mainly from the Baroque period, but not exclusively, since it is a musical genre that has inspired composers to this day. The duo thus plays tunes from different eras which all have the particularity of “sounding baroque to their ears.”

Baroque music has many points in common with the traditional music they know well: short melodies and simple structure, significant work on variations, ornamentations, style, and a close relationship to dance.

The pair appropriate these melodies, and bring a personal and original look to their interpretation, allowing themselves all the freedoms that “real” baroque musicians would be forbidden to pursue! You will find in Curly Music melodies from different regions of Europe: France, Germany, Ireland, England, Scotland… and of course some tunes from Wallonia and Flanders!

Bornauw plays the Flemish bagpipe as well as the musette de cour, a small bagpipe very popular at Versailles in the time of Louis XV. It should also be noted that this very special bagpipe is the result of the passionate work of Walloon Rémy Dubois, an instrument maker based in Theux and an absolute reference in the field.

Because of this court musette, the duo has a foothold in baroque music, but everything else is only an anachronism in relation to this period. Indeed Benjamin Macke plays the diatonic accordion, an instrument invented in the 19th century, as well as the foot bass, an emblematic instrument of Belgian popular music. It is a bass accordion which is played with the feet to complement whatever instrument the musician is playing with their hands. It had an ephemeral existence in the first half of the 20th century, particularly in the region of Namur, before falling into disuse. Benjamin Macke has been working for several years on the revival of this instrument, in collaboration with Jean-Marie Paque, an accordion maker based in Nassogne, Belgium.

Culy Music will visit the Sacred Heart Church in Johnstown on Sunday Aug. 28, at 4 p.m.

Other tours part of the 37th Summer Festival, including the Best of Boxwood 2022.

Led by world-class flutist Chris Norman, this year the other featured performers are Catherine McEvoy (winner of TG4 Gradam Ceol Musician of the Year in 2019), Seán Heely (a U.S National Scottish Fiddle Champion), Eamon O’Leary (the much loved Irish singer and songwriter), and Janelle Lucyk (a baroque singer). From July 31 to Aug. they will be performing in Dundee

With an intoxicating mix of whirling polskas, groovy reels, passionate love songs and breathtaking hymns, Skye Consort and Emma Björling have been called “breathtaking” by CBC Music on their recent album and Sweden’s Lira Music Magazine praised them saying “it would be hard to find something better than this.” They will be performing on Wednesday, Aug. 20 at 7 p.m. at the St. John Centre for the Arts in Arichat.

