It was good to hear that the province is continuing efforts to strengthen penalties for municipal councillors who violate the code of conduct.

On Feb. 2 in Port Hood, Inverness Municipal Council reviewed correspondence from the Code of Conduct Working Group (COCWG) which was established jointly between the Nova Scotia Federation of Municipalities (NSFM), the Association of Municipal Administrators of Nova Scotia (AMANS), and the Department of Municipal Affairs and Housing.

The NSFM said it will seek individual feedback from elected officials and senior departmental staff on the recommendations.

The working group is considering sanctions that can be imposed if a breach of the code of conduct occurs, as well as options related to the investigative process.

The working group recommends 14 sanctions that can be imposed if a breach of the code occurs. The sanctions are that a member: will receive a letter of formal reprimand or warning; issue a letter to include an acknowledgement of the breach of the code and an apology within 15 days; require the member to attend mandatory training as directed by council; limit the member’s access to certain local government facilities, equipment and/or property; censure the member publicly; suspend or remove the member as the deputy head of council and/or the chair of a committee, if applicable; suspend or remove the member for longer than six months from some or all committees; suspend or remove the member from some or all boards; impose a limit on the member’s participation on behalf of the municipality; impose a limit on the member’s travel and/or expense reimbursement on behalf of the municipality; and impose a fine on the member of up to $1,000 per occurrence, which is to be paid no longer than six months from the decision of council and to be collected as a tax in default.

Measures that will require a legislative change to the Municipal Government Act are: imposing an appropriate reduction in compensation to the member for no longer than six months based on the circumstances of the outcomes; making individuals liable for direct monetary loss realized by the municipality as a result of the member’s action in any amounts determined by the investigator; and making an individual liable to repay any direct monetary gain they obtained from their actions in any amounts determined by the investigator.

The working group is seeking feedback on which aspects of the investigator’s report should be made public.

Three investigator model options were considered by the working group and they estimated that an investigator’s office would cost approximately $584,940 annually.

Although there have been Strait area municipal officials wrapped on the knuckles in the past for violating the code, the most recent example demonstrates the need for change.

Last year, Richmond Municipal Council suspended District 2 Councillor Michael Diggdon for one month, demanded he make a public apology, and required he take sensitivity training after his colleagues determined he violated the code of conduct.

Council ruled that Diggdon made inappropriate comments to a Richmond County resident, who was looking for housing, during a council meeting.

After The Reporter published the conversation in question and spoke to the woman who made the allegations, the province announced it was undertaking a review of legislation to make penalties heavier for infractions.

Many Richmond County residents expressed their displeasure with the light sentence handed to the councillor, and two people resigned from municipal committees of which the District 2 Councillor remained a member.

While some even demanded that councillors who breach the code be removed from office, the proposed new penalties stop at that option.

Perhaps the reasoning is that the voters elected their representatives, and it should be up to the electorate to decide their fate; an argument that has merit.

In the meantime, the new penalties are looking at things like longer suspensions, more requirements for violators to take training and apologize, preventing them from representing their municipality and sitting on committees longer, as well as tougher financial punishments for those found in breach.

It’s possible that, once implemented, those changes might not go far enough for some, but the fact that the province is putting some teeth in the penalties shows they are taking this matter seriously and listening to Nova Scotians.