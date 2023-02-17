Editor’s note: The following letter was written to Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston.

We would like to bring your attention to the West Mabou Beach Provincial Park controversy and our concerns in that regard.

West Mabou Beach is an ecologically sensitive area that forms part of the mere five per cent of Nova Scotian coastline that is legally protected. We are adamantly against any part of the West Mabou Beach Provincial Park being used for anything other than a shoreline protected park for the general public.

As of this date there are 28,000 signatures on the change.org Protect West Mabou Beach petition which demonstrates a significant number of people who want this provincial park to remain as is, protected and in perpetuity for generations to come.

To allow Cabot Golf or any other enterprise to occupy this park directly contravenes your 2021 document “Our Climate, Our Future: Nova Scotia’s Climate Change Plan for Clean Growth” and the Environmental Goals and Climate Change Reduction Act which contains 28 goals to address climate change and achieve sustainable prosperity, including protecting 20 per cent of Nova Scotia’s land and water by 2030. What better environmentally sensitive land to protect than West Mabou Beach Provincial Park?

The powers of the minister to make exceptions to the laws around protected areas allowing a commercial enterprise to develop a business in a public park are of significant concern. We believe a decision like this should never be left in the hands of one individual.

In these times of critical climate disruption and environmental degradation, we depend upon our elected representatives to fiercely protect and maintain those pieces of land that have been declared as public park spaces. Even if not all of a protected park area is used regularly by the public, it is important to remember that these spaces not only provide the public with space for outdoor activities, they also help to maintain our clean air and soil for future generations and to protect other species and their habitats.

Please note that we are not opposed to development and we recognize the importance of creating economic opportunities for communities. Golf course developers are in a position to explore other site options that are not on protected lands.

We hope you will address this specific issue as expeditiously as possible.

Climate Change Task Force

Cape Breton/Unama’ki