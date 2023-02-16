Home Community Royal Canadian Legion Branch 47 installation of officers Community Royal Canadian Legion Branch 47 installation of officers By Dana MacPhail-Touesnard - February 16, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp George McPhee (left) was duly installed as the president of the St. Peter’s Branch of the Royal Canadian Legion and affirmed his willingness to serve as the branch’s chaplain and service officer. Charlie Williamson was named as the Sergeant-at-Arms for the St. Peter’s Branch of the Royal Canadian Legion last week, after being duly installed by Zone 3 Commander John Langley. Photos by Dana MacPhail-Touesnard(From the left): John Fougere, Crystal Owzarek, and Beverley MacRae were officially installed as the executive committee of the St. Peter’s Legion Branch in Grand Anse on Feb. 7. Pictured are the executive members of Royal Canadian Legion Branch 47 (from the left): Sgt-at-Arms Charlie Williamson; treasurer/secretary Gwen O’Melia; executive committee members Crystal Owzarek and Beverly MacRae; second vice-president Linda Buchanan; president George McPhee; first vice-president Don Pottie; past president Wes Peeples; and executive committee member John Fougere. Wes Peeples was installed as Branch 47’s past president, affirming that he will use his accumulated experience to continue to assist in the work of the branch. During the St. Peter’s Legion Branch 47 Installation of Officers ceremony on Feb. 7, Don Pottie and Linda Buchanan were duly installed as first and second vice-president, respectively. Gwen O’Melia was congratulated by installing officer John Langley, the Zone 3 commander, after she was officially installed into the office of secretary/treasurer at the St. Peter’s Legion Branch last week.