MALAGAWATCH: Two people were found deceased in an Inverness County home after two well-being checks were issued on the individuals, two weeks apart from one another.

On April 13, Inverness County District RCMP responded to a request for a well-being check on Marble Mountain Road in Malagawatch. RCMP officers confirmed that the two occupants of the home were not present that day but they did reach them to confirm that they were ok.

On April 27, RCMP officers received a second request of a well-being check.

“This can be requested by concerned neighbors or family that haven’t heard from a loved one in a while which would make it abnormal for them,” RCMP Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay told The Reporter in response to written questions. “RCMP officers attended the residence and did not observe anything out of the ordinary, no one answered the door and there were no signs of a disturbance.”

The investigation continued, and officers obtained additional information and evidence that was required to gain entry into the home.

At which time an 86-year-old man and a 59-year-old woman were located deceased inside the home.

“At this time the deaths are not believed to be suspicious. The investigation is ongoing with the assistance from the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death,” Cpl. Tremblay said. “Our thoughts are with the victims’ families at this difficult time.”

Out of respect to the families, the names of the persons are not being released.