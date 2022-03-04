Is the province moving too far, too fast?

The provincial government’s reopening plan is being praised by some as the first signs of sanity during this global pandemic, but criticized by others who believe Nova Scotia is reopening too quickly.

In a press release issued on Feb. 23, the province announced it is moving up the timeline for easing public health restrictions and will end all restrictions on March 21.

Premier Tim Houston said this is the time to stop broad restrictions and shift to personal actions and responsibility.

On Monday, Phase 1 of the reopening plan was adjusted to end the current requirement to show proof of full vaccination before participating in non-essential, discretionary events, and activities, while other restrictions continue.

Phase 2 will begin on March 7, but with restrictions such as gathering limits. After this date, the informal gathering limit will be 25 people from the same household or close social group indoors and 50 outdoors, while the formal gathering limit will be 75 per cent capacity, with physical distancing as much as possible, for gatherings hosted by a recognized business or organization such as special events, sports, receptions, performances, movie theatres, meetings, training, weddings, funerals, and faith gatherings.

Large venues can operate at 75 per cent capacity, up to 5,000 people, with physical distancing as much as possible. Licensed establishments, restaurants and casinos can return to regular hours and operate at 75 per cent capacity, with physical distancing as much as possible. VLTs can continue operating with two metres of physical distance between people at machines. Fitness and recreation facilities and recreation and leisure businesses can operate at 75 per cent capacity, with physical distancing as much as possible.

Personal services businesses (hair salons, barber shops, spas, nail salons, and body art establishments) can operate at full capacity, with physical distancing as much as possible; services that require removing masks can be offered.

Retail stores and malls can operate at full capacity (shoppers and staff) with physical distancing.

Sports teams can have practices, games, competitions and tournaments with up to 60 participants, including players and officials. Spectators are allowed but must follow the formal gathering limit.

Performing arts can have rehearsals, performances and competitions with up to 60 participants, including performers and crew, and spectators are allowed, following the formal gathering limit. Libraries and museums can operate at full capacity, with physical distancing.

Masks continue to be required in indoor public places, but can be lowered or removed for things like eating and drinking, or doing a physical activity that’s difficult while wearing a mask. People can resume lowering their masks to eat or drink in their seats at sports games, movies, concerts and other events.

During Phase 2, people who test positive for COVID-19 will still be required to self-isolate but they will no longer be required to notify close contacts outside their household.

At acute care and long-term care facilities, restrictions on visitation and in other areas will be determined through infection control and occupational health processes at each facility.

At public schools, current restrictions will remain in place until the end of March break.

The province announced that Phase 3 – the removal of all provincial COVID-19 restrictions, including at schools – will begin March 21.

In addition to the changes in restrictions, the last daily news release on COVID-19 data will be issued March 4 and replaced by a weekly release.

But if Nova Scotians are going to have to live with COVID-19, the Official Opposition said better data will be necessary. The Liberals said the public will be left without the critical information they have come to rely on over the past two years, noting that the shift to weekly reporting will make it almost impossible to know what’s happening in local communities and hospitals.

Health and Wellness critic Patricia Arab said living with COVID-19 doesn’t mean ignoring the signs. Until the pressure eases in acute care, the Liberals say it is imperative the provincial government shares the reality of the health care system.

Dr. Robert Strang, Chief Medical Officer of Health for Nova Scotia, said this does not mean COVID-19 is gone since there is still lots of virus in communities. But as restrictions are lifted, he added that choices and actions will be useful tools to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Trusting all members of the public to always make the best choices, is a risky strategy that could backfire on the government. It was argued two years ago by Strang, and remains convincing now since the pandemic is not over, that protocols were put in place to provide the public with clear guidelines.

Aside from those who chaffed at any or all public health rules, it appeared most Nova Scotians supported these rules, and other than some people getting tired of the restrictions, what has changed in the past two years?

Yes the daily COVID-19 cases counts are dropping, and it appears the province is on the downside of the Omicron variant, but what about lab experiments in Japan showing that the BA.2 subvarient of the Omicron variant can spread faster and cause more severe disease.

According to the preprint study which was posted on the bioRxiv server, BA.2 is highly mutated compared to the original virus that first appeared two years ago, and has dozens of gene changes that are different from the original Omicron strain, like the Alpha, Beta, Gamma, and Delta variants.

These variants spread like wildfire, and the Omicron variant led to more than 1,100 new cases in Nova Scotia in one day.

It is possible the province is moving carelessly at a time that requires caution simply because viral transmission is so unpredictable, and because of this unpredictability, it’s possible cases could start climbing again.

If this happens, the Houston government will get the blame, but for now, all anyone can do is keep an eye on the numbers and hope that it will all work out.