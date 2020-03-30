Officials conclude community spread in one COVID-19 case

HALIFAX: Public health officials in the province have determined one COVID-19 case in the province is linked to community spread.

While most cases to date have been connected to travel or a known case, public health has now reached a point with one of its current investigations where no such links can be made.

Five new cases were identified yesterday, after more than 600 tests were processed.

While this is not unexpected, it is now more important than ever for Nova Scotians to strictly adhere to the public health orders and directives – practise good hygiene, maintain a physical distance of two metres or six feet from others, limit essential gatherings to no more than five people and stay at home as much as possible.

The individuals affected range in age from under 10 to their mid-70’s. Four individuals are currently in hospital. Ten individuals have now recovered and their cases of COVID-19 are considered resolved. Cases have been identified in all parts of the province.

Public health is working to identify people who may have come in close contact with the confirmed cases. Those individuals who have been confirmed are being directed to self-isolate at home, away from the public, for 14 days.

Anyone who has travelled outside Nova Scotia must self-isolate for 14 days. As always, any Nova Scotian who develops symptoms of acute respiratory illness should limit their contact with others until they feel better. If they are concerned about COVID-19 they can go to https://811.novascotia.ca/ and use the on-line assessment tool. Anyone referred to an assessment site by 811 will be tested.

To date, Nova Scotia has 5,054 negative test results and 127 confirmed cases.

A state of emergency was declared under the Emergency Management Act on March 22 and remains in effect until noon, April 5. Under the state of emergency government can control or prohibit assembly as well as travel to and from areas. It can also coordinate commerce activity and emergency responders.