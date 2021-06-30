HALIFAX: As part of its effort to get Nova Scotians vaccinated, the provincial government is re-opening a clinic at a local hospital.

In a press release issued on June 23, the provincial government said it is extending clinic hours and opening more clinics to ramp up the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

As part of this strategy, the province reopened the health care worker vaccination clinic at St. Martha’s Regional Hospital in Antigonish for scheduled appointments for the general public.

Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) spokesperson Brendan Elliot explained this is a community clinic for those eligible to receive a first or second dose, and is not a clinic only for health care workers. He said the clinic at StFX will also be open to deal with any increase in people seeking vaccinations.

“This clinic will operate Monday to Friday for the next two to four weeks, depending on vaccine availability. Nova Scotians, as well as non-residents who are eligible, will be able to select the St. Martha’s clinic online, along with all the other sites,” Elliot told The Reporter. “This will provide an additional 1,050 vaccines per week. The community clinic at StFX will also be operating on weekends for two to four weeks to accommodate the anticipated increase in appointments.”

The province said more than 245,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine will arrive by the end of June, in addition to regular shipments of the Pfizer vaccine, and together, these shipments are enough to vaccinate half of the province’s eligible population.

Nova Scotia is leading the country in first dose vaccinations at 71.1 per cent, the province said, noting the national average is 66 per cent.

To support an accelerated timeline, the province said it has invited people who received their first dose to move their second dose appointment forward and will continue to do so until every person who received their first dose in Nova Scotia has an opportunity to reschedule for an earlier appointment.

The Government of Nova Scotia said it has reduced the second dose interval for anyone who received a first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine to 28 days, reduced the second dose interval for anyone who received a first dose of Pfizer or Moderna to 35 days, and increased the number of people who can schedule into a single appointment at a drive-thru clinic from one person to four, allowing up to four people in one vehicle to receive their vaccine at the same time.

The province said more changes include extending hours in clinics across the province to include more evenings and weekends. They said they will be increasing the human resource capacity required to immunize more people, and will convert two primary assessment centres into community vaccination clinics.

“Having high coverage rates with two doses of vaccine is key to safely reopening. Our ability to move up our timeline from end of September to end of August demonstrates that we have a strong vaccine rollout,” said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health.

The province said it plans to deliver more than 100,000 doses a week over four weeks, and all Nova Scotians 65 and older will have an opportunity to be fully vaccinated by early July.